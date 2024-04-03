The stage is set for the Final Four after a wild second weekend of the NCAA Tournament that featured unexpected results, dramatic finishes and incredible individual performances. No. 1 overall seed UConn will take on No. 4 seed Alabama in one matchup, while No. 1 seed Purdue will play No. 11 seed NC State in the other.

It's a field consisting of four different conferences and four teams with varying levels of basketball history. The Huskies are the reigning champions and seek to become first repeat title winner since Florida did it in 2006 and 2007. NC State boasts a proud history consisting of two national titles but is making its first Final Four appearance since it cut down the nets in 1983.

Then, there is Purdue. The Boilermakers are making their first Final Four appearance since 1980 and seeking their first-ever national title. A season ago, Purdue lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickenson. Now, it will seek to follow in the footsteps of Virginia, which won the title in 2019 after losing to a No. 16 seed the year before.

Do you want to print out a bracket? Do you want to print out five brackets? Do you want to print out 50 brackets? That's what this page is for and why you're here. Bookmark this puppy. We'll keep it updated, but just know you can always come right back here to print out a bracket to fill in for the 2024 Big Dance.

You never know when you'll need another one.

The only thing more important than saving this page is making sure you're stocked up on ink cartridges and toner. Don't slack! Get it taken care of and sit back and enjoy the best four-day run on the sports calendar.

CBS Sports has a variety of methods in which you can view the bracket on the device of your choice.

CBS Sports

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket.

Expanded coverage of the 2024 NCAA Tournament continues all month long on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ, our free 24/7 news streaming service viewable on any streaming device.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports will combine to provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Who will win every college basketball game, and which favorites should be on upset alert? Visit SportsLine now to get picks and predictions for every college basketball game, all from a model that simulates every game 10,000 times.