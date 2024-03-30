The first two tickets to the Final Four will be punched Saturday as Elite Eight action begins with a pair of battles that should feature plenty of offense. Up first is the East Regional final between No. 1 seed UConn and No. 3 seed Illinois in a showdown between teams that can score in a variety of ways.

UConn has won nine straight NCAA Tournament games by double-digits, dating back to its prolific run to the 2023 national title. The Huskies have picked up right where they left off with their performance in this Big Dance but will face their toughest test of the tournament thus far against the Illini. Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 31.2 points per game in the postseason for Illinois and has proven virtually unguardable in recent weeks.

In the nightcap, No. 4 seed Alabama and No. 6 seed Clemson will tangle in an unexpected matchup to determine the West Regional champion. Both southern football powers were underdogs against storied basketball schools on Thursday but gritted out monumental victories. The Tigers are led by star guard Chase Hunter and will try to slow down a high-powered Crimson Tide attack led by guard Mark Sears and forward Grant Nelson.

Do you want to print out a bracket? Do you want to print out five brackets? Do you want to print out 50 brackets? That's what this page is for and why you're here. Bookmark this puppy. We'll keep it updated, but just know you can always come right back here to print out a bracket to fill in for the 2024 Big Dance.

You never know when you'll need another one.

The only thing more important than saving this page is making sure you're stocked up on ink cartridges and toner. Don't slack! Get it taken care of and sit back and enjoy the best four-day run on the sports calendar.

CBS Sports has a variety of methods in which you can view the bracket on the device of your choice.

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket.

Expanded coverage of the 2024 NCAA Tournament continues all month long on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ, our free 24/7 news streaming service viewable on any streaming device.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports will combine to provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Who will win every college basketball game, and which favorites should be on upset alert? Visit SportsLine now to get picks and predictions for every college basketball game, all from a model that simulates every game 10,000 times.