The first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket begins on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET and with many choosing to wait until after First Four games are complete to fill out their 2024 March Madness bracket, it will be a mad dash on Thursday before brackets lock at 12:15 p.m. ET. The 5 vs. 12 upset has been commonplace since the NCAA tournament field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. In fact, the No. 12 seed has won 34.9% of the time and that means picking one or two No. 12 seeds to advance could be an advantageous 2024 March Madness pool strategy.

UConn, Purdue, Houston and North Carolina are the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament 2024, but the four top seeds have only advanced to the Final Four once (2008). Who will be this year's March Madness Cinderella teams and how can you avoid having your bracket busted? Before making any 2024 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's dramatic Final Four run as a 4-seed last year. It went an amazing 22-10 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 Furman over No. 4 Virginia and No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Texas A&M. The model has beaten over 92% of all CBS Sports bracket players in three of the past five tournaments.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire 2024 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

Top 2024 March Madness bracket upset picks

One Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 11 Oregon knocks off No. 6 South Carolina. The Gamecocks have only made the NCAA tournament twice in the last 25 times and were picked to finish last in the SEC after going 11-21 in Lamont Paris' first season. Instead, the Gamecocks surprised by going 26-7 and finishing tied for second in the SEC.

However, South Carolina lost four of its last nine outings and was blown out by Auburn in the SEC Tournament. Meanwhile, the Ducks have N'Faly Dante back in their lineup and appear to be peaking at the perfect time, going on a surprising run through the Pac-12 Tournament to steal a bid. True freshman Jackson Shelstad also played some of his best basketball down the stretch and the Ducks look like a serious threat to steal a game or two at the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Another surprise from the Midwest Region: No. 5 Gonzaga takes out No. 4 Kansas in the second round. Graham Ike, a junior 6-foot-9 forward, has emerged as Gonzaga's top scorer after transferring in from Wyoming before this season. Ike had a slow start as he adjusted to the new program, but he's scored at least 20 points in seven of his last nine games and is averaging 7.2 rebounds per game this season. Ike is averaging 16.5 points per game as one of four players averaging more than 12.5 ppg this season for Gonzaga.

Meanwhile, Kansas likely won't be at 100% with Hunter Dickson (shoulder) questionable and Kevin McCullar Jr. (bone bruise) out. They both missed the Big 12 Tournament, which resulted in a short stay for the Jayhawks with a 20-point loss to Cincinnati in the second round. Even if Dickson can play, he'll likely be battling through pain and a program like Gonzaga coached by Mark Few can exploit any weakness. Gonzaga is playing in its 25th straight NCAA Tournament and has reached the Sweet 16 in each of the last eight years. See which other 2024 March Madness upsets to target here.

How to make 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

SportsLine's model is also predicting a stunning No. 12 seed that will reach the Sweet Sixteen and has one region where three double-digit underdogs pull off first-round shockers, busting brackets everywhere. With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2024 NCAA bracket picks.

So how should you fill out your NCAA Tournament 2024 bracket, and which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine to see which 12-seed reaches the Sweet 16, and which region features a 10-seed, 11-seed, and 13-seed delivering first-round shockers and has a 9-seed in the Elite Eight, all from the model that has beaten 92% of bracket players three of the last five tournaments.