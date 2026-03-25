A year after being a No. 1 seed and getting sent to Indianapolis for a de facto road showdown with No. 4 seed Purdue in the Sweet 16, Houston is on the other, far more desirable, side of this equation this week.

The No. 2 seed Cougars will take on No. 3 seed Illinois in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night inside the Toyota Center, which is just three miles away from their campus and smack in the nucleus of the university's support system.

"Just really proud of our fan base," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said Monday. "I'm sure they're going to be a tremendous help for us this weekend. They could be the deciding factor."

For that potential deciding factor, the Cougars have Rice to thank.

Houston's Division I neighbor came to the rescue before the 2025-26 season by agreeing to assume host institution duties for the South Region from the Cougars. NCAA principles do not allow schools to play in venues where they are the host institution.

UH's original acceptance of the 2026 South Region hosting opportunity came in 2020 after a lengthy bidding process, which began before the UH program's rise to perennial prominence under coach Kelvin Sampson.

But with the Cougars continuing to operate at the top of college basketball in the post-COVID era, it became clear Houston needed to abdicate its 2026 hosting duties in order to have a shot at playing in the Toyota Center this week.

Enter Rice, which accepted the mantle when approached before the season by UH officials about subbing in to help out a crosstown rival.

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Rice helps Houston out

"We did not want the city of Houston to lose the opportunity, because it's such a sports town, and to be able to host that was huge," Rice assistant vice president and deputy athletic director Eric George told CBS Sports. "It gave us a chance to help Houston out. It's one of those things where what goes around comes around, and you always want to stay on the good side of things.

"So we figured this was an opportunity for us to show them some support and help out, and hopefully, at some point in time, they'll be able to repay the favor to us."

The Harris County-Houston Sports Authority announced on Sept. 23 that Rice was taking over as the host school. Typically, universities or conferences serving as hosts get years of lead time to prepare. Rice got six months.

"It was definitely a shorter runway than normal," George said. "We are extremely fortunate to have the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority and the Toyota Center on our team and part of this with us, because they were able to really catch us up to speed quickly and take on a lot of the heavy lifting as well. Having three groups in there allowed some shared responsibility, and we were able to divide and conquer in order to really make sure this all got done and got done well."

In addition to helping out the University of Houston and the city of Houston, Rice officials see an internal benefit as well. It's a unique chance for their department to work with the NCAA in putting on a large-scale event.

"We thought it was a great opportunity for our staff to get that experience and to work with the NCAA to host an event like that," George said. "We hosted the Final Four a few years ago and have since lost a lot of our staff and have new staff in here. We thought it would be a great experience for them."

How Houston was slotted in the South Region

Even after Rice agreed to take on hosting responsibilities -- and after the NCAA approved the transition -- there were still no guarantees Houston would be slotted in the South Region.

NCAA Tournament bracketing principles go one team at a time through the top seeds, slotting each school into the regional site closest to its campus. But if someone from your seed line has already been bracketed in the venue closest to you, it's tough luck.

Houston landed as the No. 5 overall seed and the top team on the No. 2 seed line on Selection Sunday, which meant it was the first No. 2 seed bracketed. Subsequently, it got placed in the South Region. Thankfully for Houston, the No. 1 seed bracketed for the South Region was Florida and not another Big 12 school.

Had the South Region's No. 1 seed been from the Big 12, or had the Cougars fallen down the hierarchy among No. 2 seeds, they likely would have ended up playing somewhere else this weekend. If that had happened, it would have rendered the effort to shed hosting responsibilities moot.

But it didn't, and now the Cougars are primed to benefit.

Houston's seventh straight Sweet 16 appearance is even sweeter this year with the Toyota Center in downtown Houston as its host site. Getty Images

Success not guaranteed

Sampson's first NCAA Tournament appearance as a head coach came more than 30 years ago at Washington State, but he said, "I've never been in this situation before."

"We're going to try and treat it as normal as possible," he said.

Houston practiced in its normal practice gym on Tuesday before taking a short bus ride to a hotel where it will stay this week, just as if it were a team from out of town.

What the Cougars did last season -- beating Purdue in Indianapolis during the Sweet 16 -- is a reminder that having a crowd edge is no trump card.

"Just because you have home-court advantage, it doesn't guarantee success," Sampson said. "We've proved you can go play on the road in those environments. There are four teams that are good enough to win this thing."

But being at home certainly doesn't hurt. Thanks to some good neighbors at Rice, Houston's seventh consecutive Sweet 16 will be a little sweeter than usual.

"Don't get me wrong, we want to beat them any time we line up across from them," George said. "That will never change. But it's a very small world, and you get to know people, and what goes around comes around. You always want to be somebody that can be turned to in a time of need and be someone that's going to help."