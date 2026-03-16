The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket was announced on Sunday, kickstarting the annual tradition of filling out your entries for the Bracket Games and predicting exactly how the opening rounds will unfold. Official action will get started quickly, with the First Four headlining on Tuesday and Wednesday before the wall-to-wall basketball fills up on Thursday and Friday.

Selection Sunday brought to a conclusion the question of where Miami (Ohio) would be seeded after an undefeated regular season hit a speed bump with an upset loss in its MAC Tournament opener. The Redhawks made the field as an at-large team on the merit of their resume, but when the seeding process took over, the team took a tumble down in the committee's rankings. That has Miami (Ohio) making the short trip to Dayton for its NCAA Tournament opener, where they will be an underdog to SMU in the second of two games on Wednesday.

Brackets are here! Get your pools ready and enter our Bracket Challenge for your chance to win a dream trip to the 2027 Final FourⓇ.

Highlights from Thursday and Friday's schedule include a collection of Hall of Fame coaches in the East Region, the handful of conference champions in the West Region and high-octane first-round matchups across the bracket.

Here are the opening odds for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

First Four

No. 16 UMBC (-1.5) vs. No. 16 Howard

No. 11 Texas (-1.5) vs. No. 11 NC State

No. 16 Prairie View A&M (+1.5) vs. No. 16 Lehigh

No. 11 Miami Ohio (+7.5) vs. No. 11 SMU

East Region

No. 1 Duke (-27.5) vs. No. 16 Siena

No. 8 Ohio State (-2.5) vs. No. 9 TCU

No. 5 St. John's (-9.5) vs. No. 12 Northern Iowa

No. 4 Kansas (-13.5) vs. No. 13 Cal Baptist

No. 6 Louisville (-6.5) vs. No. 11 South Florida

No. 3 Michigan State (-16.5) vs. No. 14 North Dakota State

No. 7 UCLA (-5.5) vs. No. 10 UCF

No. 2 UConn (-20.5) vs. No. 15 Furman

South Region

No. 8 Clemson (+2.5) vs. No. 9 Iowa

No. 5 Vanderbilt (-11.5) vs. No. 12 McNeese

No. 4 Nebraska (-13.5) vs. No. 13 Troy

No. 6 North Carolina (-2.5) vs. No. 11 VCU

No. 3 Illinois (-21.5) vs. No. 14 Penn

No. 7 Saint Mary's (-2.5) vs. No. 10 Texas A&M

No. 2 Houston (-22.5) vs. No. 15 Idaho

West Region

No. 1 Arizona (-29.5) vs. No. 16 LIU

No. 8 Villanova (+1.5) vs. No. 9 Utah State

No. 5 Wisconsin (-11.5) vs. No. 12 High Point

No. 4 Arkansas (-15.5) vs. No. 13 Hawaii

No. 3 Gonzaga (-18.5) vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State

No. 7 Miami (-1.5) vs. No. 10 Missouri

No. 2 Purdue (-23.5) vs. No. 15 Queens

Midwest Regon

No. 8 Georgia (-1.5) vs. No. 9 Saint Louis

No. 5 Texas Tech (-8.5) vs. No. 12 Akron

No. 4 Alabama (-12.5) vs. No. 13 Hofstra

No. 3 Virginia (-17.5) vs. No. 14 Wright State

No. 7 Kentucky (-3.5) vs. No. 10 Santa Clara

No. 2 Iowa State (-23.5) vs. No. 15 Tennessee State