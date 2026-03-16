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The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket was announced on Sunday, kickstarting the annual tradition of filling out your entries for the Bracket Games and predicting exactly how the opening rounds will unfold. Official action will get started quickly, with the First Four headlining on Tuesday and Wednesday before the wall-to-wall basketball fills up on Thursday and Friday. 

Selection Sunday brought to a conclusion the question of where Miami (Ohio) would be seeded after an undefeated regular season hit a speed bump with an upset loss in its MAC Tournament opener. The Redhawks made the field as an at-large team on the merit of their resume, but when the seeding process took over, the team took a tumble down in the committee's rankings. That has Miami (Ohio) making the short trip to Dayton for its NCAA Tournament opener, where they will be an underdog to SMU in the second of two games on Wednesday. 

Brackets are here! Get your pools ready and enter our Bracket Challenge for your chance to win a dream trip to the 2027 Final FourⓇ.

Highlights from Thursday and Friday's schedule include a collection of Hall of Fame coaches in the East Region, the handful of conference champions in the West Region and high-octane first-round matchups across the bracket.    

Here are the opening odds for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

First Four 

No. 16 UMBC (-1.5) vs. No. 16 Howard 
No. 11 Texas (-1.5) vs. No. 11 NC State 
No. 16 Prairie View A&M (+1.5) vs. No. 16 Lehigh 
No. 11 Miami Ohio (+7.5) vs. No. 11 SMU 

East Region 

No. 1 Duke (-27.5) vs. No. 16 Siena 
No. 8 Ohio State (-2.5) vs. No. 9 TCU 
No. 5 St. John's (-9.5) vs. No. 12 Northern Iowa 
No. 4 Kansas (-13.5) vs. No. 13 Cal Baptist 
No. 6 Louisville (-6.5) vs. No. 11 South Florida 
No. 3 Michigan State (-16.5) vs. No. 14 North Dakota State 
No. 7 UCLA (-5.5) vs. No. 10 UCF 
No. 2 UConn (-20.5) vs. No. 15 Furman 

South Region 

No. 8 Clemson (+2.5) vs. No. 9 Iowa 
No. 5 Vanderbilt (-11.5) vs. No. 12 McNeese 
No. 4 Nebraska (-13.5) vs. No. 13 Troy 
No. 6 North Carolina (-2.5) vs. No. 11 VCU 
No. 3 Illinois (-21.5) vs. No. 14 Penn 
No. 7 Saint Mary's (-2.5) vs. No. 10 Texas A&M
No. 2 Houston (-22.5) vs. No. 15 Idaho 

West Region 

No. 1 Arizona (-29.5) vs. No. 16 LIU 
No. 8 Villanova (+1.5) vs. No. 9 Utah State 
No. 5 Wisconsin (-11.5) vs. No. 12 High Point 
No. 4 Arkansas (-15.5) vs. No. 13 Hawaii 
No. 3 Gonzaga (-18.5) vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State 
No. 7 Miami (-1.5) vs. No. 10 Missouri 
No. 2 Purdue (-23.5) vs. No. 15 Queens 

Midwest Regon 

No. 8 Georgia (-1.5) vs. No. 9 Saint Louis 
No. 5 Texas Tech (-8.5) vs. No. 12 Akron 
No. 4 Alabama (-12.5) vs. No. 13 Hofstra 
No. 3 Virginia (-17.5) vs. No. 14 Wright State 
No. 7 Kentucky (-3.5) vs. No. 10 Santa Clara 
No. 2 Iowa State (-23.5) vs. No. 15 Tennessee State 