The upshot of a chalky first weekend of NCAA Tournament action is that the Sweet 16 is packed with great matchups. Thursday and Friday evening will be a college basketball fan's paradise as some of the game's biggest brands and top stars collide.

NBA Draft prospects will take the spotlight beginning in Thursday's late window as Arkansas star freshman Darius Acuff Jr. tries to lead the No. 4 seed Razorbacks to an upset of No. 1 seed Arizona, which has a couple of projected first-round picks of its own. In the same window, potential lottery picks Kingston Flemings (Houston) and Keaton Wagler (Illinois) will square off in another elite guard battle in the South Region.

Friday's action is all about the big-name brands and legendary coaches. No. 1 seed Duke will take on the great Rick Pitino, who has guided No. 5 seed St. John's to its first Sweet 16 since 1999. In Friday's late-night window, two-time national champion Dan Hurley will pit his No. 2 seed UConn Huskies against No. 3 seed Michigan State and the iconic Tom Izzo.

March Madness 2026: One reason to root for every team playing in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Cameron Salerno

Cinderella missed the ball for the second year in a row, but every team remaining must be viewed as a legitimate threat to keep on winning. The Sweet 16 is going to be special. Here's the full 8-1 ranking of the Sweet 16 games in descending order from worst to best in terms of overall intrigue.

8. (2) Purdue vs. (11) Texas

Thursday | 7:10 p.m. ET | CBS

Texas coach Sean Miller did not look or sound like a coach who believed his team would make the Sweet 16 after the Longhorns suffered a surprising loss to Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC Tournament. But after barely squeaking into the field of 68, Texas is the only double-digit seed left standing. Now comes the Cam Heide revenge game. The Longhorns' junior wing is facing his old team after drilling a huge late shot to help lead Texas past Gonzaga in the second round.

7. (2) Iowa State vs. (6) Tennessee

Friday | 10:10 p.m. ET | TBS

It's hard to find another program -- except for maybe Houston -- that has played consistently elite defense at the same level as Iowa State and Tennessee over the past five years. The questions entering this matchup are around the health and effectiveness of star forwards Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State) and Nate Ament (Tennessee). Jefferson missed the Cyclones' second-round win over Kentucky with an ankle injury. Ament played in both Tennessee's first weekend games, but he was less effective than usual amid a lingering leg injury. There's a chance this one could devolve into a defensive struggle.

6. (1) Michigan vs. (4) Alabama

Friday | 7:35 p.m. ET | TBS

If there's a recipe for taking out Michigan, Alabama's 3-point heavy style may be it. Only twice this season has Michigan's opponent made 15 or more 3-pointers. It was Wisconsin both times, and the Wolverines went 1-1 in those games with a combined point differential of zero. That Wisconsin team ranked fourth nationally in made 3-pointers per game (11.7) on 36.2% shooting. Alabama ranks second at 12.8 per game on 36.1% shooting. The Crimson Tide have made 15+ 3s on 10 occasions this season and will have a chance against the Wolverines if they can splash home a ton of 3s.

5. (4) Nebraska vs. (9) Iowa

Thursday | 7:30 p.m. ET | TBS

An old Big Ten West football rivalry taking center stage in college basketball is the plot twist no one saw coming. Nebraska is making its first-ever Sweet 16 appearance, and Iowa is here for the first time since 1999. The rarity of this moment for both programs -- combined with their neighborly dislike of each other -- makes it a must-watch just for the high-intensity vibes. Maybe Cinderella is dead, but the next-best thing is on display here amid two runs from programs with little hoops history.

4. (2) UConn vs. (3) Michigan State

Friday | 9:45 p.m. ET | CBS

That we get Dan Hurley vs. Tom Izzo in the Sweet 16 for the right to face either Duke or St. John's in the Elite Eight is a gift. The East Region is so good that it would be regarded as an excellent Final Four, both from a basketball perspective and from a storylines/narratives perspective. Michigan State has an edge at point guard with Jeremy Fears Jr., but UConn has more playmaking elsewhere on the perimeter. Where the matchup may be decided is in the battle between stretch forwards Alex Karaban of UConn and Jaxon Kohler of Michigan State.

3. (1) Arizona vs. (4) Arkansas

Thursday | 9:45 p.m. ET | CBS

The guard matchups in this game are almost too good to be true. Razorbacks star Darius Acuff Jr. is mounting a late charge for National Player of the Year consideration and continues wedging his way higher in NBA mock drafts. Arizona's Brayden Burries is comparatively more low-profile but nonetheless a projected first-round pick in the midst of a great freshman season. Arkansas' Meleek Thomas and Arizona's Jaden Bradley are also fearless shot takers. The Wildcats are markedly more rugged inside, but Arkansas has Acuff. Should be fun.

2. (2) Houston vs. (3) Illinois

Thursday | 10:05 p.m. ET | TBS

Houston ranks No. 4 at KenPom while Illinois is No. 6, which means two of the five best teams still remaining in the field are squaring off earlier than you would typically expect. A matchup like this is the upside of some first weekend chalk, as we get two projected lottery pick guards going head-to-head in Kingston Flemings from Houston and Keaton Wagler from Illinois. It will be the multi-dimensional offensive prowess of Illinois against Houston's ferocious defense inside an environment that's guaranteed to be electric since the Cougars are playing in their home city.

1. (1) Duke vs. (5) St. John's

Friday | 7:10 p.m. ET | CBS

Since losing 72-40 at UConn on Feb. 25, St. John's has operated as the second-most efficient team in college basketball, according to barttorvik.com. The Red Storm are on a tear that even Duke may struggle to stop. The Blue Devils own the nation's longest winning streak at 13 games, but they haven't been at their best during the postseason. This cross-generation coaching battle between 73-year old Rick Pitino and 38-year old Jon Scheyer is one that must be appreciated. Scheyer wasn't born when Pitino led Providence to the 1987 Final Four.