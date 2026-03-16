The March Madness bracket is officially here, college basketball fans. That means it's now time to get down to the fun part: watching as much hardwood action as possible throughout the 2026 NCAA Tournament. CBS Sports is here to provide you with the details you need most: when, where and how to watch every game on the 2026 March Madness schedule.

Grab that calendar and jot these dates down accordingly.

Selection Sunday marked the first day of a three-week-long sprint to a finish line filled with confetti, cut-down nets and a national championship trophy to be awarded all before "One Final Moment" plays to conclude the festivities. March Madness begins on Tuesday with 68 teams still alive in the First Four, though the field will quickly be pared to 64, then 32 ... all the way down to the Final Four, and ultimately, a national champion.

Games will be played across the country from the early afternoon until late evening. If you want to truly get your fill of men's college basketball, you'll need to be diligent -- and you'll probably need to find multiple screens, whether TVs, laptops or phones.

Brackets are here! Get your pools ready and enter our Bracket Challenge for your chance to win a dream trip to the 2027 Final FourⓇ.

The dates and sites for every 2026 NCAA Tournament game are listed below, starting with First Four action from Dayton, Ohio, on March 17 and culminating with the Final Four and NCAA championship game on April 4 and 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The road to the Final Four is a long but worthwhile journey, so be sure to check in often as CBS Sports will update this page each time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired across CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV, all available on March Madness Live. Games airing on CBS will also be available to Paramount+ subscribers, while those on TBS/TNT/truTV are available via HBO Max.

2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Tuesday, March 17

UD Arena (Dayton)

Wednesday, March 18

UD Arena (Dayton)

First round

Thursday, March 19

KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)

Friday, March 20

Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)

Second round

Saturday, March 21 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)

Sunday, March 22 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 26 -- 7:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Toyota Center (Houston), SAP Center (San Jose)

Friday, March 27 -- 7:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Elite 8

Saturday, March 28 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

Toyota Center (Houston), SAP Center (San Jose)



Sunday, March 29 -- 2:15 p.m. start (CBS)

United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Final Four

Saturday, April 4 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

National Championship

Monday, April 6 -- 8:50 p.m. (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)