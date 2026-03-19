2026 NCAA Tournament first round schedule: March Madness bracket, game dates, tip times and TV channels
Check out the master schedule for the first and second rounds of the 2026 NCAA Tournament so you can watch all the March Madness
The first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, emanating from various neutral sites across the country, begins on Thursday, as the road to the Final Four in Indianapolis is officially underway. By the end of Friday, 32 teams will have advanced to the second round, while the other 32 will see their seasons come to a premature close.
There are plenty of storylines and marquee games to ponder on Thursday's slate. The first game of the first round features (8) Ohio State against (9) TCU with the winner of that game getting either No. 1 overall seed Duke or (16) Siena in the second round on Saturday.
One of the main themes of this tournament is star freshmen leading their respective teams to the Big Dance. The leading scorer for 13 of the 68 teams in this year's NCAA Tournament is a freshman. One of those players who will play on Thursday is BYU star AJ Dybantsa, who is averaging 25.3 points per game, ranking No. 1 among all Division I players. Dybantsa and (6) BYU face (11) Texas, a team fresh off a win over NC State in the First Four.
Brackets are here! Get your pools ready and enter our Bracket Challenge for your chance to win a dream trip to the 2027 Final FourⓇ.
While last season didn't produce as many first-round upsets as fans are accustomed to seeing, there are plenty of Cinderella candidates to ponder. One of them may well be (11) South Florida. The Bulls have a matchup against (6) Louisville, a team that will be without its best player in the first round due to a back injury: Mikel Brown Jr.
Here is the full first-round schedule and beyond to get you ready for the NCAA Tournament, and be sure to follow the live bracket throughout March Madness.
2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
First round
Thursday, March 19
KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) TCU vs. (8) Ohio State
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(13) Troy vs. (4) Nebraska
|truTV (watch live)
|1:30 p.m.
|(11) South Florida vs. (6) Louisville
|TNT (watch live)
|1:50 p.m.
|(12) High Point vs. (5) Wisconsin
|TBS (watch live)
|2:50 p.m.
|(16) Siena vs. (1) Duke
|CBS (watch live)
|3:15 p.m.
|(12) McNeese vs. (5) Vanderbilt
|truTV (watch live)
|4:05 p.m.
|(14) North Dakota State vs. (3) Michigan State
|TNT (watch live)
|4:25 p.m.
|(13) Hawaii vs. (4) Arkansas
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(11) VCU vs. (6) North Carolina
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(16) Howard vs. (1) Michigan
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(11) Texas vs. (6) BYU
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(10) Texas A&M vs. (7) Saint Mary's
|truTV (watch live)
|9:25 p.m.
|(14) Penn vs. (3) Illinois
|TNT (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(9) Saint Louis vs. (8) Georgia
|CBS (watch live)
|10 p.m.
|(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Gonzaga
|TBS (watch live)
|10:10 p.m.
|(15) Idaho vs. (2) Houston
|truTV (watch live)
Friday, March 20
Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(10) Santa Clara vs. (7) Kentucky
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(12) Akron vs. (5) Texas Tech
|truTV (watch live)
|1:35 p.m.
|(16) LIU vs. (1) Arizona
|TNT (watch live)
|1:50 p.m.
|(14) Wright State vs. (3) Virginia
|TBS (watch live)
|2:50 p.m.
|(15) Tennessee State vs. (2) Iowa State
|CBS (watch live)
|3:15 p.m.
|(13) Hofstra vs. (4) Alabama
|truTV (watch live)
|4:10 p.m.
|(9) Utah State vs. (8) Villanova
|TNT (watch live)
|4:25 p.m.
|(11) Miami (Ohio) vs. (6) Tennessee
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(9) Iowa vs. (8) Clemson
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(12) Northern Iowa vs. (5) St. John's
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(10) UCF vs. (7) UCLA
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(15) Queens (NC) vs. (2) Purdue
|truTV (watch live)
|9:25 p.m.
|(16) Prairie View A&M vs. (1) Florida
|TNT (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(13) Cal Baptist vs. (4) Kansas
|CBS (watch live)
|10 p.m.
|(15) Furman vs. (2) UConn
|TBS (watch live)
|10:10 p.m.
|(10) Missouri vs. (7) Miami (FL)
|truTV (watch live)
Second round
Saturday, March 21 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)
Sunday, March 22 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)