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The NCAA Tournament field has already been trimmed in half, and second-round action begins Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line across an eight-game slate. No. 1 overall seed Duke returns to action after narrowly avoiding what would have been a stunning first-round upset, and now faces No. 9 seed TCU (5:15 p.m. ET, CBS March Madness Live). 

Another No. 1 seed is also in action earlier in the day, as Michigan looks to reach the Sweet 16 in consecutive years under coach Dusty May when it takes on No. 9 seed Saint Louis (12:10 p.m. ET, CBS March Madness Live). The Wolverines enter the matchup as the clear favorite, but face a dangerous mid-major opponent looking to extend its own tournament run.

Upset intrigue is scattered throughout Saturday's slate, including No. 12 seed High Point looking to keep its Cinderella run alive against No. 4 seed Arkansas (9:45 p.m. ET, TBS March Madness Live). Another potential shocker comes in the late window, where No. 11 seed VCU matches against No. 3 seed Illinois and its high-scoring attack (7:50 p.m. ET, CBS March Madness Live).

Elsewhere, No. 4 seed Nebraska, fresh off securing its first NCAA Tournament win in program history, looks to continue its historic season against No. 5 seed Vanderbilt (8:45 p.m., TNT March Madness Live). The Commodores are trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2007.

Here is the full schedule and beyond to get you ready for the NCAA Tournament, and be sure to follow the live bracket throughout March Madness.

2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Second round

Saturday, March 21
KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:10 p.m.(1) Michigan 95, (9) Saint Louis 72
Highlights
2:45 p.m.(3) Michigan State 77, (6) Louisville 69 
Highlights
5:15 p.m.(9) TCU vs. (1) Duke
CBS (watch live)
6:10 p.m.(10) Texas A&M vs. (2) Houston
TNT (watch live)
7:10 p.m.(11) Texas vs. (3) Gonzaga
TBS (watch live)
7:50 p.m.(11) VCU vs. (3) Illinois
CBS (watch live)
8:45 p.m.(5) Vanderbilt vs. (4) Nebraska
TNT (watch live)
9:45 p.m.(12) High Point vs. (4) Arkansas
TBS (watch live)

Sunday, March 22 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:10 p.m.(7) Miami (FL) vs. (2) PurdueCBS (watch live)
2:45 p.m.(7)  Kentucky vs. (2) Iowa StateCBS (watch live)
5:15 p.m.(5) St. John's vs. (4) KansasCBS (watch live)
6:10 p.m.(6) Tennessee vs. (3) VirginiaTNT (watch live)
7:10 p.m.(9) Iowa vs. (1) FloridaTBS (watch live)
7:50 p.m.(9) Utah State vs. (1) ArizonatruTV (watch live)
8:45 p.m.(7) UCLA vs. (2) UConnTNT (watch live)
9:45 p.m.(5) Texas Tech vs. (4) AlabamaTBS (watch live)

First round

Thursday, March 19
KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(9) TCU 66, (8) Ohio State 64Highlights
12:40 p.m.(4) Nebraska 76, (13) Troy 47Highlights
1:30 p.m.(6) Louisville 83, (11) South Florida 79Highlights
1:50 p.m.(12) High Point  83, (5) Wisconsin 82Highlights
2:50 p.m.(1) Duke 71, (16) Siena 65
Highlights
3:15 p.m.(5) Vanderbilt 78, (12) McNeese  68
Highlights
4:05 p.m.(3) Michigan State 92, (14) North Dakota State 67
Highlights
4:25 p.m.(4) Arkansas 97, (13) Hawaii 78
Highlights
6:50 p.m.(11) VCU 78, (6) North Carolina 82 (OT)Highlights
7:10 p.m.(1) Michigan 101, (16) Howard 80Highlights
7:25 p.m.(11) Texas 79, (6) BYU 71
Highlights
7:35 p.m.(10) Texas A&M 63, (7) Saint Mary's 50Highlights
9:25 p.m.(3) Illinois 105, (14) Penn 70 Highlights
9:45 p.m.(9) Saint Louis 102, (8) Georgia 77
Highlights
10 p.m.(1(3) Gonzaga 73, (14) Kennesaw State 64 
Highlights
10:10 p.m.(2) Houston 78, (15) Idaho 47
Highlights

Friday, March 20
Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(7) Kentucky 89, (10) Santa Clara 84Highlights
12:40 p.m.(5) Texas Tech 91, (12) Akron 71Highlights
1:35 p.m.(1) Arizona 92, (16) LIU 58Highlights
1:50 p.m.(3) Virginia 82, (14) Wright State 73Highlights
2:50 p.m.(2) Iowa State 108, (15) Tennessee State 74Highlights
3:15 p.m.(4) Alabama 90, (13) Hofstra 70Highlights
4:10 p.m.(9) Utah State  86, (8) Villanova 76Highlights
4:25 p.m.(6) Tennessee 78, (11) Miami (Ohio) 56Highlights
6:50 p.m.(9) Iowa 67, (8) Clemson 61Highlights
7:10 p.m.(5) St. John's 79, (12) Northern Iowa 53Highlights
7:25 p.m.(7) UCLA 75, (10) UCF 71
Highlights
7:35 p.m.(2) Purdue 104, (15) Queens 71Highlights
9:25 p.m.(1) Florida 114, (16) Prairie View A&M 55
Highlights
9:45 p.m.(4) Kansas 68, (13) Cal Baptist 60
Highlights
10 p.m.(2) UConn 82, (15) Furman 71
Highlights
10:10 p.m.(7) Miami (FL) 80, (10) Missouri 66
Highlights