The NCAA Tournament field has already been trimmed in half, and second-round action begins Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line across an eight-game slate. No. 1 overall seed Duke returns to action after narrowly avoiding what would have been a stunning first-round upset, and now faces No. 9 seed TCU (5:15 p.m. ET, CBS March Madness Live).

Another No. 1 seed is also in action earlier in the day, as Michigan looks to reach the Sweet 16 in consecutive years under coach Dusty May when it takes on No. 9 seed Saint Louis (12:10 p.m. ET, CBS March Madness Live). The Wolverines enter the matchup as the clear favorite, but face a dangerous mid-major opponent looking to extend its own tournament run.

Upset intrigue is scattered throughout Saturday's slate, including No. 12 seed High Point looking to keep its Cinderella run alive against No. 4 seed Arkansas (9:45 p.m. ET, TBS March Madness Live). Another potential shocker comes in the late window, where No. 11 seed VCU matches against No. 3 seed Illinois and its high-scoring attack (7:50 p.m. ET, CBS March Madness Live).

Elsewhere, No. 4 seed Nebraska, fresh off securing its first NCAA Tournament win in program history, looks to continue its historic season against No. 5 seed Vanderbilt (8:45 p.m., TNT March Madness Live). The Commodores are trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2007.

Here is the full schedule and beyond to get you ready for the NCAA Tournament, and be sure to follow the live bracket throughout March Madness.

2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Second round

Saturday, March 21

KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)

Sunday, March 22 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)

First round

Thursday, March 19

KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)

Friday, March 20

Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)