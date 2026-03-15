The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket is officially set. The road to the national championship game in Indianapolis on April 6 begins now for each of the 68 qualifying teams. All that stands between cutting down the nets next month is winning six consecutive games (or seven, if you're playing in the First Four).

Not all paths to the Final Four are created equal. Last year, all four No. 1 seeds reached the Final Four for the first time since 2008. Still, upsets are bound to happen between now and the first Monday in April, which should make for a thrilling road to the Final Four.

The committee uses an S-curve to seed teams, doing so by putting the best No. 1 seed (in this case: Duke) in the same region as the worst No. 2 seed (in this case: UConn), the best No. 3 seed (Michigan State), and so on.

Brackets are here! Get your pools ready and enter our Bracket Challenge for your chance to win a dream trip to the 2027 Final FourⓇ.

Conference affiliations, geographic locations and potential rematches are all considered when creating the bracket. However, the committee views resumes and seeds accordingly, making adjustments only when necessary. Duke is the top overall seed based on how the bracket broke and Arizona is the No. 2 overall team, followed by Michigan and Florida, based on the live reveal on CBS.

Below is an expansive look at all 68 teams as they're seeded for the NCAA Tournament -- from Nos. 1-68.

1. Duke (32-2)

2. Arizona (32-2)

3. Michigan (31-3)

4. Florida (26-7)

5. Houston (28-6)

6. UConn (29-5)

7. Iowa St. (27-7)

8. Purdue (27-8)

9. Michigan St. (25-7)

10. Illinois (24-8)

11. Gonzaga (30-3)

12. Virginia (29-5)

13. Nebraska (26-6)

14. Alabama (23-9)

15. Kansas (23-10)

16. Arkansas (26-8)

17. Vanderbilt (26-8)

18. St. John's (NY) (28-6)

19. Texas Tech (22-10)

20. Wisconsin (24-10)

21. Tennessee (22-11)

22. North Carolina (24-8)

23. Louisville (23-10)

24. BYU (23-11)

25. Kentucky (21-13)

26. Saint Mary's (CA) (27-5)

27. Miami (FL) (25-8)

28. UCLA (23-11)

29. Clemson (24-10)

30. Villanova (24-8)

31. Ohio St. (21-12)

32. Georgia (22-10)

33. Utah St. (28-6)

34. TCU (22-11)

35. Saint Louis (28-5)

36. Iowa (21-12)

37. Santa Clara (26-8)

38. UCF (21-11)

39. Missouri (20-12)

40. Texas A&M (21-11)

41. NC State (20-13)

42. Texas (18-14)

43. SMU (20-13)

44. Miami (OH) (31-1)

45. VCU (27-7)

46. South Florida (25-8)

47. McNeese (28-5)

48. Akron (29-5)

49. UNI (23-12)

50. High Point (30-4)

51. California Baptist (25-8)

52. Hofstra (24-10)

53. Troy (22-11)

54. Hawaii (24-8)

55. North Dakota St. (27-7)

56. Penn (18-11)

57. Wright St. (23-11)

58. Kennesaw St. (21-13)

59. Tennessee St. (23-9)

60. Idaho (21-14)

61. Furman (22-12)

62. Queens (NC) (21-13)

63. Siena (23-11)

64. LIU (24-10)

65. Howard (23-10)

66. UMBC (24-8)

67. Lehigh (18-16)

68. Prairie View (18-17)