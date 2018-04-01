NCAA Tournament: 76ers big man Joel Embiid did not enjoy Villanova's first-half beatdown of Kansas

Joel Embiid spoke for nearly every Kansas fan on Saturday night. With high hopes of his Jayhawks advancing to Monday's title game, 1 seed Villanova came out with other plans and jumped out to a commanding 47-32 halftime lead on the strength of 13 3-pointers -- tied for the most in a game in Final Four history.

Embiid took to Twitter to express his frustration in his alma mater, and things got dark quickly as he realized what Villanova -- the team that hails from the same city he plays! -- was doing to his Jayhawks.

THIS IS BRUTAL.... I’m literally trying to take my mind off this pain but Kansas is not helping #RockChalk — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018

Sitting here high and watching the game like pic.twitter.com/aTeHLdDaq9 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018

The Jayhawks shot a respectable 43 percent from the floor and made 2 of 6 from the 3-point line, but Villanova's insane shooting from beyond the arc gave the Wildcats a comfortable lead going into halftime.

It doesn't appear Embiid's night will be getting much better if Villanova continues to drop 3s at such a prolific clip in the second half.