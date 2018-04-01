NCAA Tournament: 76ers big man Joel Embiid did not enjoy Villanova's first-half beatdown of Kansas

Embiid, a Kansas alum, was ready to do anything except watch his Jayhawks get walloped

Joel Embiid spoke for nearly every Kansas fan on Saturday night. With high hopes of his Jayhawks advancing to Monday's title game, 1 seed Villanova came out with other plans and jumped out to a commanding 47-32 halftime lead on the strength of 13 3-pointers -- tied for the most in a game in Final Four history.

Embiid took to Twitter to express his frustration in his alma mater, and things got dark quickly as he realized what Villanova -- the team that hails from the same city he plays! -- was doing to his Jayhawks. 

The Jayhawks shot a respectable 43 percent from the floor and made 2 of 6 from the 3-point line, but Villanova's insane shooting from beyond the arc gave the Wildcats a comfortable lead going into halftime.

It doesn't appear Embiid's night will be getting much better if Villanova continues to drop 3s at such a prolific clip in the second half.

