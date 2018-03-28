NCAA Tournament: Best prop bets and odds for the 2018 Final Four

There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.

Whether you're looking to throw down some cheddar on the Final Four before it begins on Saturday or you're simply interested in the quirky bets the sports best event has to offer, a peak at the prop bets always provides a backdrop of amusement to the weekend.

So before you grab your popcorn and gear up for the games on Saturday, let's have a look at the best prop bets for each game courtesy of Westgate Sportsbook.

Over/under total points by Villanova's Omari Spellman: 10.5 (over -110, under -110): I'm not totally sure Kansas has a defender who can match up with Spellman, 'Nova's big man who can play both inside and out. So I expect him to use his versatility to light up Kansas from the 3, which means I think the over here is an easy play. He's averaged 14.5 points over his last two games.

Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 19.5 (over -110, under -110): Villanova and Kansas both finished top-20 nationally in 3-point shooting percentage, and both have a propensity to let it fire from long range. And with good reason: they combined to make 21.6 3-pointers per game. But I think this is a trap. Nerves in the Final Four are real, and I suspect it will take awhile for both teams to find their stroke. The under is where I lean.

Largest lead of the game by either team: 15.5 (over -110, under -110): This screams take the under, folks. Villanova's a slight favorite, but if this is a blowout one way or the other, I'll be shocked. Take the under!

Total points by Kansas' Malik Newman: 15.5 (over -110, under -110): Malik Newman went Super Saiyan against Duke, dropping a career-high 32 points. For the NCAA Tournament, his per-game average is now 21.75. So will he regress back to his season average of 14 per contest? I suspect he will, given Villanova's length and athleticism in the backcourt. My guess is he finishes with 15, but this one's a tough call.

Over/under total points by Loyola's Clayton Custer: 12.5 (over -110, under -110): Arguably the Ramblers' best scorer, Custer has averaged 11.5 points per contest in the NCAA Tournament and twice eclipsed the 12.5 point mark. He's also scored fewer than 11 points twice, and is coming off a 7-point game against Kansas State. He may be due for a regression back to the mean, so I think he bounces back and gets back to his season average of 13.2.

Total 3-point field goals made by both teams: 15 (over -110, under -110): Michigan knocked down 14 3-pointers in a shellacking of Texas A&M in the Sweet 16, but hit a combined 17 from beyond the arc in its other three NCAA Tournament wins. Loyola, meanwhile is knocking down, on average, 7.5 3-pointers per game. I suspect the 15 mark will be met the way these teams are playing.

Over/under total points by Michigan's Moritz Wagner: 14.5 (over -110, under -110): Moritz Wagner has scored more than 12 points just once in the Big Dance, and is averaging 12.5 per game in four contests. Still yet, I find it hard to believe he won't be a focal point for the Wolverines on offense given the matchups. I think taking the over here is a smart play.

Team to score 20+ points first: Loyola-Chicago + 140, Michigan -160: Vegas definitely thinks Michigan will start fast, and I tend to agree. I think Wagner comes out of the gate firing and Michigan jumps on the Ramblers early. Take the favorite.