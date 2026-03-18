There are thousands of ways to break down, pick and preview the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket. As fans prepare to finalize those Bracket Games entries, everyone is looking for a new way to get a unique perspective on what is about to be three amazing weeks of college basketball. Today we are taking a step back to look at the entire field as the selection committee set it up, not to grade the committee (David Cobb already did that) but instead to see where we can find some edges in how they set up the bracket. We want to go through each individual seed line to identify who among those four teams is the best.

The selection committee has already made its opinion clear with its official 1-68 seed list, but those rankings come with the heavy influence of resumes and predictive metrics from an entire season's body of work. That's not what we're looking for here, where the process is remarkably more simplistic as its base, but still uses the modern tools of analysis. We went through each of the 16 seed lines to simply identify "who ya got?" and then zoomed out to see what the results said about the individual regions and the bracket as a whole.

According to our analysis, for example, the East Region and the West Region should get a look as the toughest regions in the bracket, as they each lead the way with five teams selected in our best-team-per-seed-line exercise. The South Region is following closely behind with four teams picked, as that corner of the bracket lays claim to having the best No. 2, No. 3, and No. 7 seed in the field.

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So while the finding difference between the East, West and South seems to be like splitting hairs, this analysis paints an extremely favorable picture for No. 1 seed Michigan, which faces a Midwest Region that only had two teams picked as the best team on their respective seed line. And since those teams were the No. 6 seed and No. 15 seed, the Wolverines are facing a path to at least the Elite Eight with a draw that could have easily been more difficult with just a couple of moves on the committee's board.

Let's have a look at our picks for the best team on each seed line in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

No. 16 seeds

Siena | LIU | Howard | UMBC | Lehigh | Prairie View

Top team -- Siena, East Region: Gerry McNamara has Siena in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Fran McCaffery led the Saints into the Big Dance back in 2010. Whether McNamara follows a similar pattern to Fran and leaves for a power conference job after the tournament won't be known until later, so now is for celebrating what Siena has done on the floor in 2026. Gavin Doty has put together one of the most prolific seasons in Siena history with 608 points, and he enters the tournament with 23 straight games in double figures. The sophomore guard leads a starting unit that carries a lot of weight for this team in terms of minutes and production, but they held steady for three wins in four days to win the MAAC Tournament. Now they will prepare to take on the No. 1 overall seed in Duke.

No. 15 seeds

Tennessee State | Idaho | Furman | Queens

Top team -- Tennessee State, Midwest Region: Speaking of Duke, former national champion Nolan Smith has made an immediate impact in his first head coaching role at Tennessee State. The Tigers won 23 games and went 15-5 in Ohio Valley Conference play, claiming a share of the regular-season title before securing their NCAA Tournament berth with a conference tournament championship.

Aaron Nkrumah has been outstanding, earning OVC Player of the Year honors and helping Tennessee State finish strong with a 9-1 run over the final 10 games, including a 23-point rout of Morehead State in the OVC title game.

No. 14 seeds

North Dakota State | Penn | Wright State | Kennesaw State

Top team -- North Dakota State, East Region: It's hard not to be intrigued by North Dakota State, even facing a daunting first-round matchup against Tom Izzo's Michigan State. The Bison have won 27 games -- the most in program history -- and, though picked to finish fourth in the Summit League, they went 14-2 in conference play.

North Dakota State rebounds well, boasts five rotation players shooting better than 37% from three and averages 8.3 steals per game. Their hands will certainly be full against Izzo and one of the top teams in the Big Ten -- but the same could be said for the Spartans.

No. 13 seeds

Cal Baptist | Hofstra | Troy | Hawaii

Top team -- Hawaii, West Region: The Warriors were nipping at UC Irvine's heels all season, splitting the regular season series in a couple of Big West classics before winning the rubber match and snatching the auto-bid in the conference tournament. The play of 7-foot senior Isaac Johnson was absolutely instrumental to success, showing that Hawaii could be a big team and win on the boards while still playing fast. It's not a team loaded with reliable ball-handlers, but the size and depth of different quality options at forward offer a difficult proposition for even power conference opponents.

No. 12 seeds

McNeese | Akron | Northern Iowa | High Point

Top team -- Northern Iowa, East Region: With a patient pace and stingy, yet disruptive defense, Northern Iowa makes its first return to the NCAA Tournament since 2016. Now in his 20th year with the program and making his fifth tournament appearance, Ben Jacobson knows exactly how to handle this setting. That kind of experience edge helps make up some of the gap that UNI has compared to High Point (our other possible pick here) when it comes to the win total on the season.

No. 11 seeds

NC State | Texas | SMU | Miami (Ohio) | VCU | South Florida

Top team -- VCU, South Region: We have already seen a couple of these teams bow out of the tournament, but the debate for top No. 11 seed really comes down to what you value. Miami, clearly, eclipses everyone with its 31 wins on the season, while VCU or USF can claim the honors of a conference tournament championship. Texas might be the option for a power ratings discussion, but our pick is more about form and path. The Rams are 16-1 in their last 17 games, with its only defeat coming on the road to Saint Louis, currently a No. 9 seed in the bracket. They handled business in a couple of comfortable wins in the A10 Tournament and now are buzzing into the bracket with a path that includes a banged-up North Carolina squad and a potential second-round battle with a No. 3 seed Illinois team that is just 4-5 in its last nine games.

No. 10 seeds

Santa Clara | UCF | Missouri | Texas A&M

Top team -- Missouri, West Region: At its best, Missouri is a dangerous offensive team capable of stringing together scoring runs and beating some of the SEC's top programs. The Tigers notched seven wins against NCAA Tournament teams, including victories over Florida, Tennessee and fellow No. 10 seed Texas A&M.

The Tigers can be streaky, however, and inconsistent defense leaves them vulnerable to giving up big runs. Still, among this year's group, Missouri has the highest potential not only to win its first-round game but also to extend its tournament run into the second weekend.

No. 9 seeds

Utah State | TCU | Saint Louis | Iowa

Top team -- Utah State, West Region: There was some concern because Utah State struggled late in the regular season, which factored into evaluations of the team's form. The Aggies were 23-3 overall and 13-3 in conference play on Feb. 19, but then lost three of their final five games, with the two wins coming by five points or fewer.

However, Utah State faced all three of those teams in the Mountain West Tournament and defeated each en route to cutting down the nets and claiming the league's automatic bid. With that revenge tour complete, Jerrod Calhoun's team is back in good standing among a field full of inconsistent squads.

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No. 8 seeds

Clemson | Villanova | Ohio State | Georgia

Top team -- Ohio State, East Region: Over the past month, Ohio State has picked up key wins over Wisconsin, Purdue and Iowa, solidifying its place in the field and moving off the bubble to the No. 8 seed line. While the Buckeyes and Georgia both earned credit for quality wins in recent weeks, Ohio State claims the higher seed thanks to the ceiling set by Bruce Thornton, John Mobley and the Buckeyes' offense.

That dynamic one-two backcourt punch averages a combined 35.9 points per game this season, with either player capable of flirting with a 30-point outing on any given night.

No. 7 seeds

Kentucky | Saint Mary's | Miami | UCLA

Top team — Saint Mary's, South Region: For the fifth consecutive season, Saint Mary's ranks among the nation's top 10 in scoring defense, allowing just 64.6 points per game. The Gaels pair that stingy defense with elite rebounding on both ends and a physical style at the rim, wearing opponents down over 40 minutes.

While there is a noticeable talent gap compared with other teams on this seed line, Paulius Murauskas has been a steady offensive presence the past two years and enters the tournament averaging a team-high 18.8 points per game.

No. 6 seeds

Tennessee | North Carolina | Louisville | BYU

Top team -- Tennessee, Midwest Region: North Carolina, Louisville and BYU enter the tournament missing key players, and none of the three finished with a winning record in Quad 1 games this season. Choosing Tennessee aligns with both the healthiest team -- Nate Ament missed the last two regular-season games but returned for the SEC Tournament -- and a coach in Rick Barnes, who has reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament three straight years, including back-to-back Elite Eight runs.

Any of these teams could be vulnerable in the first round, but Tennessee appears best positioned not only to survive but to make a deeper run.

No. 5 seeds

Vanderbilt | St. John's | Texas Tech | Wisconsin

Top team -- St. John's, East Region: The Big East didn't offer many opportunities for St. John's to rack up Quad 1 wins that might have earned a higher seed, but the Red Storm has done what's necessary to peak at the right time. Rick Pitino's squad has won 19 of its last 20 games, with the lone loss a lopsided 32-point defeat to UConn. That setback was erased when the Johnnies returned the favor with a 20-point win over the Huskies in the Big East title game at Madison Square Garden.

This is not a perfect team -- few No. 5 seeds are -- but the combination of Pitino and Big East Player of the Year Zuby Ejiofor gives St. John's a strong chance to outperform its seeding.

No. 4 seeds

Nebraska | Alabama | Kansas | Arkansas

Top team — Arkansas, West Region: I find myself at odds with the selection committee here, which slotted Arkansas as the fourth-best No. 4 seed, seemingly overlooking a team that just made a strong run through the SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks may not have overwhelming depth, but their toughness and athleticism stand out.

Darius Acuff is clearly one of the nation's top players, and the high-end performances we've seen from Trevon Brazile, Billy Richmond and others in recent weeks give Arkansas an edge over teams that may have relied more on early- or midseason résumé-building.

No. 3 seeds

Michigan State | Illinois | Gonzaga | Virginia

Top team — Illinois, South Region: The Fighting Illini have lost in regulation once since Jan. 1, riding one of the best offenses in the country to 24 wins and a fascinating spot in the bottom half of the South Region. Illinois can overwhelm almost any opponent with its size and length, and Keaton Wagler is the kind of game-breaking floor general who can take over in an NCAA Tournament setting. The only concern, and the reason Illinois isn't a No. 2 seed, is the defense, as they've given up 80 points or more five times (all losses, but four in overtime) in the last nine games.

No. 2 seeds

Houston | UConn | Iowa State | Purdue

Top team — Houston, South Region: This Houston team doesn't fit the exact mold fans have come to expect from Kelvin Sampson's program. The Cougars are competing at a top-five level, as they have almost every year since 2021, but this year's squad may have an even higher offensive ceiling thanks to the dynamic backcourt trio of Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan. Flemings, in particular, elevates Houston in the conversation among teams capable of making a Final Four run.

No. 1 seeds

Duke | Arizona | Michigan | Florida

Top team — Arizona, West Region: You won't hear any argument from me about Duke earning the No. 1 overall seed based on its body of work. But looking ahead, the nod goes to the recently crowned Big 12 regular-season and conference tournament champions. Arizona enters the NCAA Tournament on a nine-game winning streak that includes seven wins against tournament teams -- four of them over No. 2 seeds. The Wildcats not only boast one of the best résumés in the field, they also arguably have the best form heading into the tournament.