NCAA Tournament bracket: Printable blank bracket to prepare for Selection Sunday

Selection day on Sunday marks the official start of the madness of March

March is officially upon us, which means the madness of the NCAA Tournament is soon to ensue.

With conference tournaments winding down and Selection Sunday now a mere days away, it's only right to prepare for March Madness by getting your printable bracket in tip-top shape. And while the field won't be set until Sunday evening, there's no better time than the present to get ready for the action by printing the bracket off.

And not to fear, we've got you covered on all fronts.

You can find the CBS Sports printable bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here.

If you want to get an idea for what it might look like after the selections are made, CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm has you covered here

Don't forget before the NCAA Tournament begins, you can also play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.

May the odds be ever in your favor!

