NCAA Tournament bracket: Sweet 16 expert predictions as March Madness resets

Before the 2018 NCAA Tournament began, our CBS Sports college basketball experts felt pretty good about their brackets. We published them with pride, knowing that we'd get things wrong but also do pretty well.

Well, two rounds in, every one of us had lost at least one Final Four team. Brackets were busted, even for the experts. There wasn't a single perfect bracket through the first round in CBS Sports' contest, and who could be surprised? We just had one of the three wildest first weekends in NCAA Tournament history.

Either way, we are here for the mulligan. And you can be, too: Check out our Round-by-Round challenge, or print out a fresh bracket updated through the Sweet 16. Here are CBS Sports' expert picks, take 2:

Gary Parrish, College Basketball Insider

Three of Parrish's original Final Four picks are still alive, and he stuck with them -- only replacing Virginia with Kentucky in the bloody South Regional.

Matt Norlander, Senior College Basketball Writer

Norlander is sticking with his Purdue pick, but he has a big upset making the title game with Virginia out: Loyola-Chicago steps up and gets to the title game.

Reid Forgrave, Senior Basketball Reporter

The left half of Forgrave's bracket took a big hit, but he's going with an All-SEC national semifinal there. However, he's been steadfast all season in his confidence in Villanova and Duke.

Jerry Palm, Bracketology Expert

Palm stuck with his title pick, Duke, but he changed the other three Final Four spots. His South and West picks were, like many others', wiped out, so he went with Kentucky and Gonzaga. But he also changed his prediction for the East Regional final, now picking Villanova after Purdue center Isaac Haas' injury.

Chip Patterson, College Sports Reporter

Patterson appears to be willing to recognize the teams he snubbed: He's the only one to pick Texas Tech or Clemson, and he had them both failing to reach the Sweet 16 in his original bracket. Furthermore, he's the only one to put Michigan in his Final Four and had the Wolverines out in the first round originally.

Kyle Boone, College Basketball Writer

Boone lost three of his Final Four picks -- he stuck with Villanova -- so he had a near-fresh start. Boone did have Kentucky making the Elite Eight in his original bracket.