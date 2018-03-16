2018 NCAA Tournament: Live updates from March Madness' first-round games Friday

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to a college basketball dream trip. Play Round by Round now.

The first full day of the NCAA Tournament is in the books. Now it's on to the rest of the first round with 16 games Friday, Follow along all the action right here.

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket

You can follow along with all of Friday's action here in our LIVE blog.

First round: Friday