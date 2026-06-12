2027 NCAA Tournament Bracketology: Duke claims No. 1 overall, Kentucky rises in 76-team projection

Duke narrowly edged Florida as the No. 1 overall seed in the latest simulation from the CBS Sports Bracketology model following the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline. With the nation's No. 1 freshman class entering and No. 3-ranked transfer John Blackwell on the way, the Blue Devils are in a prime position to challenge for a third consecutive No. 1 seed during the 2026-27 season.

Additionally, Duke is returning key rotation players Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr and Patrick Ngongba from a team that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 Big Dance. Florida is also angling for a third consecutive No. 1 seed after one of the best offseasons of any team in college basketball.

The Gators are bringing back four starters, including three in Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu, who played key roles on the program's 2025 title team. There is, however, uncertainty over whether guard Denzel Aberdeen will get an NCAA waiver to play a fifth season. Regardless, the Gators are neck and neck with Duke for the No. 1 overall seed in our Bracketology model's offseason evaluation.

For anyone who follows the sport, that's no surprise. The intrigue lies with the other two No. 1 seeds, which went to UConn and Houston in our model's latest simulation. More on the Huskies and Cougars in a bit. For now, here's a glimpse at how CBS Sports Bracketology is looking after the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline.

2027 Bracketology

Last Four In

Baylor

Virginia Tech

Oregon

San Diego State

First Four Out

LSU

TCU

Florida State

Iowa

UConn and Houston looking good

With guards Silas Demary Jr. and Braylon Mullins returning and top-40 transfers Nik Khamenia (Duke) and Najai Hines (Seton Hall) entering, UConn isn't going anywhere. UConn is going to be right back in the Big East title hunt after faltering against Michigan in the 2026 national title game. Jayden Ross is a grizzled veteran poised to play a significant role in his senior season, and if freshmen such as Colben Andrew and Junior County are ready to contribute, the Huskies will challenge for national supremacy.

However, Houston as a No. 1 seed is somewhat surprising considering the Cougars are replacing their four highest scorers from last year's squad. The reasoning is rooted in the presence of an elite defensive anchor in JoJo Tugler, along with an infusion of offense via the transfer portal. Most notably, LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr. ranked as the No. 17 overall player in the portal and No. 3 point guard. He will team with returning role players Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty to help form an overhauled backcourt.

Kentucky on the rise

Kentucky is still only a No. 7 seed, but that marks an improvement from where the Wildcats slotted earlier this offseason when they came in as a No. 9 seed. With the commitment of No. 2-ranked transfer Milan Momcilovic from Iowa State, the Wildcats have an elite 3-point sniper who will be primed to capitalize on the opportunities created by the point guard duo of Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins.

This UK roster still isn't at "national juggernaut" status, but considering how bleak the worst-case scenarios looked just a few weeks ago, third-year coach Mark Pope must be feeling good. Had rising sophomore center Malachi Moreno elected to remain in the draft and had Momcilovic opted to take his talents elsewhere, it would be a bleak state of affairs at Kentucky.

Full conference breakdown

Here is the full rundown of multi-bid leagues from the latest 76-team CBS Sports Bracketology.

Big Ten (12): Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Nebraska, UCLA, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Indiana, USC, Maryland, Oregon

Big 12 (11): Houston, Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas Tech, BYU, Cincinnati, Arizona State, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Baylor

SEC (10): Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Texas A&M, Auburn

ACC (9): Duke, Virginia, Louisville, North Carolina, Miami, Clemson, NC State, SMU, Virginia Tech

Big East (5): UConn, St. John's, Villanova, Marquette, Providence

Pac-12 (2): Gonzaga, San Diego State

Atlantic 10 (2): VCU, Saint Louis