It's Thursday of conference tournament week, which means the sprint to Selection Sunday has begun.

At CBS Sports, that process is unfolding a little differently this season. Each morning a group of data scientists and reporters gather to build the projected field of 68 -- a model-driven exercise with human fingerprints. Consensus is the goal. Dissent is encouraged. And with several bubble teams separated by the thinnest of margins, there's plenty of it.

The bigger issue: this bubble might be the weakest in recent memory.

That's not entirely unusual. By definition, the bubble is supposed to include flawed teams. But this year's group pushes that concept further than most. Several contenders hovering around the cut line have résumés that, in stronger seasons, would likely have no business entering the NCAA Tournament conversation at all.

Instead, the door is open. And with conference tournaments underway, teams with imperfect profiles -- and in some cases glaring ones -- are still very much alive for the final at-large spots.

Here's the bubble situation, as I see it, for Maybe The Worst Bubble Ever ™️ coming out of Wednesday and heading into Thursday. Teams' résumés generally ranked from best to worst.

UCF (21–10)

UCF became a lock after its come-from-behind win over Cincinnati. The Knights face Arizona on Thursday.

34th in resume average; 53rd in predictive metrics

11–10 in Quad 1 and 2 with no bad losses

8–5 in road/neutral games

Predictives are shaky, but the overall résumé safely clears the bar.

Iowa (21–11)

Iowa became a lock by avoiding a damaging loss to Maryland. The Hawkeyes face Ohio State on Thursday.

42nd in resume average; 27th in predictive metrics

9–11 in Quad 1 and 2

One Quad 3 loss

7–8 in road/neutral games

Strong predictive numbers carry the résumé

Ohio State (20–11)

Ohio State didn't even play but effectively locked up a spot thanks to a wave of bubble losses. Iowa awaits Thursday.

37th in resume average; 24th in predictive metrics

9–11 in Quad 1 and 2 with no bad losses

6–8 in road/neutral games

Strong predictive profile provides a significant cushion

NC State (20–12)

NC State should have enough despite a shaky finish. The Wolfpack face Virginia on Thursday.

40th in resume average; 37th in predictive metrics

11–11 in Quad 1 and 2

One Quad 4 loss

9–6 in road/neutral games (9–7 at worst after Thursday)

1. Missouri (20–11)

Missouri is likely in, but a loss to Kentucky today could introduce a sliver of doubt.

43rd in resume average; 46th in predictive metrics

9–11 in Quad 1 and 2 (five Quad 1 wins)

No Quad 3 losses

Nonconference strength of schedule was abysmal

5–8 in road/neutral games

Not better than 39th in any metric

2. VCU (24–7)

VCU keeps rising as other bubble teams keep losing. The Rams don't play until Friday in the A-10 quarterfinals.

39th in resume average; 48th in predictive metrics

5–7 in Quad 1 and 2

19 combined results in Quad 3 and 4

10–5 in road/neutral games, stronger than many projected teams

3. SMU (20–13)

SMU's résumé has slid after a loss to Louisville on Thursday, with BJ Edwards (13 ppg) unavailable. How will the committee hold Edwards' potential season-long absence against the Mustangs?

45th in resume average; 43rd in predictive metrics

9–13 in Quad 1 and 2

No bad losses

Metrics generally range between 37–48

4–9 in road/neutral games

4. Texas (18–14)

Texas took a damaging loss Thursday to Mississippi and now sits with 14 defeats.

50th in resume average (danger zone); 42nd in predictive metrics

7–13 in Quad 1 and 2

Six Quad 1 wins

One Quad 3 loss

11–14 across the top three quadrants

5–8 in road/neutral games

5. New Mexico (22–9)

New Mexico likely sits outside the field for now. Next up is San Jose State, and even a win won't significantly boost the résumé -- but it cannot afford a loss.

47th in resume average; 52nd in predictive metrics

8–7 in Quad 1 and 2

6–1 in Quad 2

4–2 in Quad 3

8–6 in road/neutral games

Not better than 44th in any metric

6. Auburn (17–15)

Auburn beat Mississippi State -- big whoop? -- and now faces Tennessee in the second round of the SEC Tournament. If Auburn beats Tennessee, it flies up this ranking.

44th in resume average; 35th in predictive metrics

7–14 in Quad 1 and 2

One Quad 3 loss

5–11 in road/neutral games

Guaranteed at least 16 losses, which would be unprecedented for an at-large bid

7. San Diego State (20–10)

San Diego State likely needs two wins to have a realistic shot.

49th in resume average; 49th in predictive metrics

7–9 in Quad 1 and 2

One Quad 3 loss

6–8 in road/neutral games

Needs wins over Colorado State and another opponent Friday

8. Oklahoma (18–14)

Oklahoma can at least enter the conversation with a win over Texas A&M, but another loss likely ends the discussion.

56th in resume average; 44th in predictive metrics

9–14 in Quad 1 and 2

11–14 across the top three quadrants

7–9 in road/neutral games

I think it's over for these bubble hopes

Virginia Tech (19–13)

Outside the top 50 in both resume and predictive metrics

Five games under .500 in Quad 1 and 2

Stanford (20–12)

52nd in resume average

62nd in predictive metrics

Four Quad 3 losses

No viable path

California (21–11)

73rd in predictive metrics

54th or worse across most metrics

Résumé falls well short

Indiana (18–14)

54th in resume average

7–14 in Quad 1 and 2

Résumé nowhere near the at-large cut line

Lastly: I think Cincinnati and West Virginia are eliminated, too, and I know Florida State fans woke up this morning with bubble hopes but I won't entertain that unless the Seminoles knock off Duke on Thursday evening, which would of course change the calculus.