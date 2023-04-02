Sixty-six games down and one more to go. Monday night will give us No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 San Diego State. The Aztecs are coming off a dramatic buzzer-beating win over ninth-seeded FAU — Lamont Butler's clutch shot is the only last-second winner in Final Four history that happened when the winning team was actually trailing as the ball went into the air and before time expired.

Can SDSU's defense do what's been impossible for any non-Big East team this season: stop the Huskies. UConn's gone 16-0 vs. nonconference opponents this season and won all those games by double digits. Either we are going to have validation of UConn's blue-blood status or we'll get one of the most unlikely national champions ever. SDSU would be the first team since UNLV in 1990 to win it all and do some coming from a non-high major conference.

This is Jim Nantz's final year on the mic for the NCAA Tournament. He'll be returning to Houston, the city that is home to his alma mater, the University of Houston. Nantz will be joined by Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson on the broadcast.

Here is the link to print a 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket. Get in there and make your life better. Print, print, print!

While you're here, be sure to check out the most extensive digital coverage of college basketball and the NCAA Tournament that you can find anywhere. From breaking news to Bracketology to team analysis, real-time scores, picks, award-winning commentary and more, CBS Sports has you blanketed with up-to-the-minute coverage across the sport.

2023 NCAA Tournament bracket

Click here to enlarge and print the NCAA Tournament bracket.

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule

The Elite Eight will be completed Sunday with the Final Four set for Saturday, April 1 in Houston. The national championship will then be held Monday, April 3, culminating the 2022-23 college basketball season.

Get every pick, every play, every upset with our help! Visit SportsLine now to see which teams will make and break your bracket, and see who cuts down the nets, all from the model that beat over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets in two of the last four tournaments.