NCAA Tournament championship game 2019: Who has the edge when Virginia vs. Texas Tech meet in the title game?

On Monday night, Virginia or Texas Tech will become national champions. It is the first championship game with a combined no national title appearances since the first encounter of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, when Michigan State defeated Indiana State in the 1979 NCAA Championship.

There has not been a first-time winner since Florida won the first of back-to-back championships in 2006. But that will all change on Monday.

These two teams are two of the best defensive teams in the country, but let's dive into some of the key areas of each team and see who has the edge.

Backcourt



Texas Tech Jarrett Culver is the clear leader of this team. The sophomore leads the team in minutes, points, assists and rebounds. He averages a shade under 19 points per game and was named an All-American on every national ballot, on top being the Big 12 Player of the Year. Matt Mooney tied a season-high with 22 points against Michigan State in the Final Four. The redshirt senior point guard is in his first season at Texas Tech and has played phenomenal on the big stage. He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Defensive Team and All-Big 12 Newcomer Team. It's other starting guard, Davide Moretti, is one of the best shooters in college basketball. The sophomore from Italy is shooting 50% from the field, 46% from 3-point range and 92% from the free-throw line. He scored in double-figures in 11 consecutive games before only scoring five points against the Spartans. Moretti was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team.

Virginia Kyle Guy was named to the Associated Press All-America Third Team for the second consecutive season. He is one of the best 3-point shooters in school history. The junior's 42.6% career 3-point percentage is the best ever. He has hit 116 3-pointers this season, but his biggest 3-point shot of the season did not go in and it is not even labeled as an attempt, when he got fouled with 0.6 seconds left against Auburn in the Final Four. Guy is not just a shooter, he averages 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Ty Jerome was named to the All-ACC Second Team after recording career highs in points, rebounds and assists. Jerome is averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 assists per game, while also leading the team in steals. He scored 20-plus points in the Elite Eight and Final Four, the only Virginia player to do so. Freshman Kihei Clark has started 19 games this season. He is averaging 4.6 points per game on 35% shooting. His biggest game of the tournament was against Oregon, when he recorded 12 points and six assists. Clark also has what could arguably go down as the most important assist in school history, when his pass in the final seconds against Purdue forced overtime. Edge: Texas Tech

Frontcourt



Texas Tech The Red Raiders do not get a lot of their points from its big men, but Norense Odiase and Tariq Owens shoot the ball at an efficient pace, extend possessions and play good defense. Odiase has only scored double-digit points once this season, but the 6-foot-8 center is shooting 59% this season. He also has 13 offensive rebounds in the NCAA Tournament, tied for the fourth most. Owens is a much different player than Odiase. Owens is 6-10, 205 pounds and is one of the elite shot blockers in the country. He averages 2.5 blocks per game. He is not a 3-point shooter, but has hit one in each of his last two games, possibly making Virginia guarding him deeper than it normally would.

Virginia The player with the most accolades for this Virginia team is De'Andre Hunter. The forward was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the 2019 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. He was also named to the All-ACC First Team and AP All-America Third Team. The sophomore averages 14.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He has cut down on his 3-point shooting in the past two games, even though he is shooting 42% from deep. Hunter took 100 3s this season, but only two of those have come in the Elite Eight and Final Four. Mamadi Diakite has been the team's starting center for the past four games. In the regular season, Diakite scored 14 or more points on three occasions. He has doubled that number, scoring 14-plus points in three of the the team's five NCAA Tournament games. He has named to the NCAA All-South Regional Team and has been a terror defensively near the basket as of late, blocking nine shots in his last two games. Edge: Virginia

Bench



Texas Tech The Red Raiders are expected to start Mooney-Moretti-Culver-Odiase-Owens for the 36th time this season. It has two key bench players: Brandone Francis and Kyler Edwards. Francis is logging almost 25 minutes per game in the tournament and can add some points driving to the hoop. Edwards is 6 of 9 on 3-point attempts in the NCAA Tournament and is a 44 percent 3-point shooter on the year.

Virginia The Cavs have averaged 5.3 points per game from its bench in its last four games. Braxton Key, an Alabama transfer, averages 5.6 points per game this season in almost 20 minutes of action, but he has not made an impact as of late. In the Cavs last three outings, Key has scored two points in only 19 minutes. Jack Salt, who has 29 starts this season, has only played double-digit minutes in one tournament game, when he scored five points and grabbed eight rebounds against Purdue. Edge: Texas Tech

Coaching