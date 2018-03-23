NCAA Tournament conference standings: Big 12, Big Ten hold strong as upsets continue

Is your NCAA Tournament Bracket Busted? Our Round by Round game gives you a chance to start fresh. Sign up now!

BOSTON --It a tournament that has been anything but chalky, at least on the left side of your bracket, it should be no surprise that Thursday's games were not chalky either.

Kentucky was supposed to have a cakewalk to San Antonio. So much for that. Instead, Kansas State will be the just the fifth No. 9 seed to play for a trip to the Final Four after defeating the Wildcats 61-58. The purple Wildcats will play No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago, which came back from 12 points down, then lost a 12 point lead of its own before beating Nevada 69-68 in the end.

Shortly after Kansas State won, Florida State beat Gonzaga to become only the sixth No. 9 seed to make the Elite Eight. They will face third-seeded Michigan, which missed the memo and made the mistake of winning in their white uniforms. They dominated Texas A&M 99-72

Nine seeds are 2-2 in previous their previous Elite Eight games. The last nine-seed to play (and win) in the Elite Eight was Wichita State in 2013. The Shockers beat second-seeded Ohio State to make the Final Four in Atlanta that year.

There have actually been seven No. 11 seeds in the Elite Eight in the past, and three of them (1986 LSU, 2006 George Mason, and 2011 VCU) have won. All seven times, the 11-seed faced the No. 1 seed in its region, so this will be the first time that has not happened. The Kansas State-Loyola game will be the lowest seeded regional final ever. If Loyola wins, somebody needs to get Sister Jean some glass slippers.

The very first year that the entire tournament field seeded was 1979, which was the memorable tournament that featured Larry Bird vs Magic Johnson in the final. Also that year, Penn made the Final Four as a 9-seed, defeating 10th-seeded St. John's, which was the lowest seeded regional final prior to today. That was the only year of a 40-team field, so those teams were also the two lowest-seeded in their region. I guess we can now start counting the days until a 16-seed faces a 15 for the right to go to the Final Four.

