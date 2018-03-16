NCAA Tournament conference standings: Entire Pac-12 is out, while SEC's still perfect

Is your NCAA Tournament Bracket Busted? Our Round by Round game gives you a chance to start fresh. Sign up now!

The Conference of Champions was anything but in this year's NCAA Tournament. The Pac-12 had one of the worst performances by a major conference since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. You read that right -- it's not the all-time worst. It's not even the worst year ever for the Pac-12.

In 1985, the Pac-12, then the Pac-10, sent four teams to the newly expanded NCAA tournament and all four lost in the first round. The league's highest seeded team that year was Washington. The Huskies lost 66-58 to 12th seeded Kentucky. Eighth seeded USC, and a pair of ten seeds, Arizona and Oregon State, also lost their first games.

The Pac-12 also went 0-3 in 1981, when it was still a 48-team field. That was a much more disappointing performance by the conference because the three teams the league sent to the tournament were No. 1 seed Oregon State, No. 2 Arizona State and No. 3 UCLA. All lost their first round games, and only the Beavers were competitive. ASU and UCLA lost by 17 and 23 respectively.

The all-time record for the number of teams a major conference sent to the tournament in which all lost their first games belongs to the SEC, which went 0-5 in the 1989 tournament. Alabama was the highest seeded of the league's teams at a No. 6. Regular season champion Florida was a 7, while Vandy was an 8 and LSU and Tennessee earned 10-seeds. The only close-game loss was the Crimson Tide, which lost to South Alabama by two.

Still, there is no sugarcoating how bad this tournament was to the Pac-12. The trouble began even before the tournament started, when second-place USC was left out and set the record for the highest RPI for a major conference team omitted from the field. Then, the league became the first to send two teams to the First Four. Then both of those teams (Arizona State and UCLA) lost.

Arizona's face-planting against Buffalo was the third-worst loss by a No. 4 seed to a double-digit seed in tournament history. The Wildcats, ranked as high as No. 2 this season, lost by 21 to the Bulls, which ties Vanderbilt's 2008 drubbing by Siena for third on that list. LSU lost to Navy by 23 in the 1985 tournament, and in 1999, 12th seeded Missouri State beat No. 4 Tennessee by 30 in a second-round game.

The Pac-12 ends the 2018 tournament not just 0-3, but 0-3 to teams from upstate New York. That includes one to Syracuse, the team the committee was most criticized for selecting.

