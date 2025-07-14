SEC commissioner Greg Sankey reiterated his interest in expansion of the NCAA basketball tournaments expansion Monday, saying "we think there are enough quality teams to make this growth appropriate."

"Nothing in college basketball is static," Sankey said from the 2025 SEC Kickoff event in Atlanta. "So tournament expansion is certainly worth exploring."

The NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball committees debate expansion at their respective meetings last week but made no recommendation on whether to expand or remain at 68 for 2026 and beyond.

Though not a part of either committee, Sankey is arguably the most influential figure in college sports, and he made it clear that -- over the long-haul -- he favors growth from the current 68-team bracket configuration to one including 72 or 76 teams.

"To be clear, we support expansion," Sankey said. "But you just don't jump into it. So, if there are reasons from a broadcast point, a financial point, logistics point or competitive realities that don't support expansion, again, we're going to be fine. But in general, think this is the right direction to at least explore."

Sankey's bullishness on expansion suggests the matter won't be receding from view anytime soon, and it's still possible that expansion could be approved for as early as the 2025-26 season.

However, Sankey noted that the SEC "is going to be fine whether the bracket expands or not." The SEC placed a record 14 teams in the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament and landed 10 teams in the women's tournament.

Amid the dawn of revenue-sharing in college athletics, leaders are looking for new opportunities to drive revenue. BUT NCAA leaders have yet to clearly articulate if or how expanding the men's and women's basketball tournaments would increase payout to NCAA schools.