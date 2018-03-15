NCAA Tournament expert brackets, predictions: 2018 March Madness title picks, upsets

March Madness is here. That means it's time to fill out those brackets -- and win. CBS Sports' Bracket Games let you pick against friends or go solo to compete for a trip to the 2019 Final Four.

Now that the brackets are out and the field of 64 is set, you probably want to fill one out before the start of Thursday morning's first round matchups. However, before you do that, you'll want to see the predictions from the CBS Sports experts. Check them out below:

Gary Parrish, College Basketball Insider

Click here to enlarge image

Duke was my preseason No. 1 because the Blue Devils have the nation's most talented roster and the GOAT of college basketball coaching on the sideline. None of that has changed. And though the Blue Devils certainly had their questionable moments this season, the truth is that they're now third in offensive efficiency, seventh in defensive efficiency and very much capable of winning six games in this NCAA Tournament. In fact, that's what I'm predicting. So put me down for this: Mike Krzyzewski will secure his sixth national championship on the first Monday in April. And Marvin Bagley will be the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.



Matt Norlander, Senior College Basketball Writer

Click here to enlarge image

The NCAA Tournament is a fickle, fun, unforgiving beast. Its best feature, and most intimidating one, is do-or-die element. Because of this, I don't always pick the team I think is best to win the national title. But I am going with Virginia. I think Virginia is the best team in college basketball. It has size, strength, length, discipline and is the toughest team to score on. Tony Bennett is about to have a career-changing next three weeks.

Reid Forgrave, Senior Basketball Writer

Click here to enlarge image

The Wildcats were my title pick in the preseason. They're still my title pick. This feels like the perfect Jay Wright roster, with a point guard in Jalen Brunson who has a mind-meld with his coach and a wing in Mikal Bridges who is the closest thing college basketball has to Paul George. The team fits together perfectly and can really shoot the 3.



Jerry Palm, Bracketology Expert

Click here to enlarge image

If there is one thing we learned during this college basketball season is that there is no such thing as a sure thing. That said, I cannot bring myself to bet against the team that has the best talent and the best coach. Duke's defense has gotten better since the switch to a zone, and they have more weapons on offense than anyone. They still have the occasional freshman moment, sometimes by the team's senior, but when they are on, they look unstoppable.

Kyle Boone, College Basketball Writer

Click here to enlarge image

I like Sparty because of their experience and overall talent. Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson are future NBA stars, and of course, Tom Izzo plays a big factor for why I like them here. They've played their best ball of late, too, which is why I think they can win it all. I'm less confident in other top-seeded teams. Yes, No. 1 seeds Kansas, Villanova, Virginia and Xavier will be favored to come out on top of their regions. But I think the matchups dictate that only one -- Villanova -- actually makes it to San Antonio for the Final Four.

Chip Patterson, College Basketball Writer

Click here to enlarge image

Villanova over Arizona: Defense doesn't win championships when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. The last team standing is almost always one of the best in the country in terms of offensive efficiency and Villanova has shown handfuls of ways to get the ball in the bucket. Jalen Brunson has been the National Player of the Year-type player that can power a deep tournament run, but mark me down in predicting Mikal Bridges as the game-changer and Final Four Most Outstanding Player for Jay Wright's second title team in three years.



Dennis Dodd, Senior Writer

Click here to enlarge image

A disclaimer: The current players are innocent. They were all so classy at last year's Final Four. I loved profiling Joel Berry II and his MOP performance. Berry is back along with a group of experienced starters who are steeled for this moment playing a typically tough ACC schedule. I've known Roy Williams for years. He's a hall of famer 10 times over. But it's worth mentioning the foundation for the North Carolina's 2017 national championship was built over decades of academic fraud. The NCAA infractions committee thought otherwise. That doesn't mean it was right. Again, the current players had nothing to do with it. But how incredibly ironic would it be that six months after school received a Get Out of Jail Free card from the infractions committee, the Tar Heels go back-to-back? I think they can flying absolutely under the radar. The Heels have excellent guard play and -- always under Roy -- like to push the ball. UNC shares the ball (fifth nationally in assists) and hits the boards (No. 1 in rebound margin). In a season when everybody is talking Virginia in the ACC and FBI off the court, don't forget a blueblood's ability to win it all. Check the West bracket. It opens up nicely for the Tar Heels to reach a third straight Final Four and win consecutive national championships.



Josh Nagel, SportsLine analyst

Click here to enlarge image

I think Duke has the best starting five in the country, and the most balance since it last won the title in 2015. Duke appears to have a manageable road, since Kansas has overachieved but I don't see the Jayhawks as a real title contender. Of course Duke has to avoid foul trouble, fatigue and serious injuries. But Blue Devils appear to be the toughest out in a single-elimination format, and I'd like their chances against any team from the opposing brackets in the final.



SportsLine computer simulation

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.