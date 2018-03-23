2018 NCAA Tournament: When is the Final Four? Date, city, schedule, location, TV info
The road to the Final Four has been nearly paved, with 12 teams vying for the four precious spots reserved in San Antonio
We won't know which teams are headed to the Final Four until late Sunday, but we know where they're headed.
Making the Sweet 16 is a tremendous accomplishment, but none of the teams are going to be happy if they go home. They want to make it to the Final Four in San Antonio, where they'll get the chance to play for the national championship.
The 16 will soon be chopped down to eight, then to four, after this weekend's slate of Sweet 16 and Elite Eight action takes place at respective regional sites, beginning on Thursday.
That means the road to the Final Four -- which will take place in San Antonio, Texas, this season -- is nearly paved.
Below are dates, tip times, and the television schedule for the event, which begins on March 31.
Final Four
- When: Saturday, March 31
- TV: TBS
- Time: Game 1 tip: 6:09 p.m. ET | Game 2 tip: 8:49 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
National Championship
- When: Monday, April 2
- TV: TBS
- Time: 9:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
