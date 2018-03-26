NCAA Tournament betting odds: Villanova is clear favorite in Final Four field

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

Saturday night is coming sooner than you expect. And with it comes the Final Four. The games -- Michigan vs. Loyola-Chicago and Villanova vs. Kansas -- will be played Saturday. But the big one is Monday night, the national championship.

Have you placed your bets yet? Las Vegas oddsmakers have updated their odds for who will win the NCAA Tournament. There are some surprises, too: Michigan has better odds than Kansas, thanks at least partly to the fact that Kansas will face a tougher semifinal opponent. But there's a clear-cut agreement that Villanova should be the favorite.

These odds are from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. We also have projections from CBS Sports data scientist Stephen Oh, whose best work is usually over at our in-depth gambling site SportsLine -- we'll give you this bit for free!

Odds to win the national championship