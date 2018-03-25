NCAA Tournament betting odds: Gambling futures for March Madness 2018 champion
With the Final Four almost set, now would be a great time to get your bet in
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.
You can feel the Final Four calling. But have you placed your bets yet? Las Vegas oddsmakers have updated their odds for who will win the NCAA Tournament based on the two Elite Eight games already played (which put Michigan and Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four). These odds are from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.
So which team do you need to back? Visit SportsLine now to find out what side of the Duke-Kansas spread you can bank on almost 65 percent of the time, all from the computer model on a blistering 27-15 run on NCAA Tournament picks.
Odds to win the national championship
- Michigan, 9/4 (pays $225 on a $100 bet)
- Villanova, 9/4 ($225)
- Duke, 7/2 ($350)
- Kansas, 6/1 ($600)
- Loyola-Chicago, 8/1 ($800)
- Texas Tech, 15/1 ($1,500)
-
Loyola bettors in line for a huge payday
Nevada's biggest sportsbook only took 32 bets on Loyola before the tournament
-
March Madness times, TV schedule
Your guide on how, when and where to watch the Elite Eight
-
Villanova vs. Texas Tech: How to watch
The winner of Sunday's Elite Eight showdown between the Wildcats and Red Raiders will advance...
-
Watch, stream NCAA Tournament games
We've reached the Elite Eight, so make sure you know how to watch online
-
Final Four tip times, TV schedule, dates
Half of the Final Four is set. Four teams remain vying for the final two spots reserved in...
-
Bracket Games: Play round by round games
Even if your bracket is thoroughly busted, there's still hope with our tourney games