The injury bug has ravaged numerous NCAA Tournament teams in a historic way in the lead-up to the 2026 Big Dance. In the last 20 NCAA Tournaments, there have only been six 18+ points per game scorers to miss the opener with injuries. Four of them will occur this week, namely Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr, BYU's Richie Saunders, Texas Tech's JT Toppin and North Carolina's Caleb Wilson.

It's a massive letdown for high-profile teams with legitimate Final Four dreams, and it does not include Alabama, who will be without second-leading scorer Aden Holloway, who was arrested Monday on felony drug charges.

Let's dive into the injuries to know heading into the NCAA Tournament and the fallout of what it means on the court for their respective clubs.

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

The skinny: Mikel Brown Jr. will not play in Thursday's first-round tilt against South Florida after another flare-up with a pesky back injury. The five-star freshman has missed 12 total games with this back injury. He leads Louisville in assists and ranks second in scoring at 18.2 points per game.

What it means on the hardwood: Louisville's advanced stats hint that the Cardinals are not a drastically team with or without Brown. Louisville has a +5.4 net rating with him and a +7.0 net rating without Brown against top-100 teams, per hoop-explorer. Even without Brown, Louisville went on the road and beat Miami (who earned a No. 7 seed) just 11 days ago. But the eye test tells a different story. Brown is Louisville's top paint-touch guard, and he creates better looks for Ryan Conwell — Louisville's leading scorer — when he's on the floor. Louisville will ramp up the usage for sharpshooter Isaac McKneely and prized backup guard Adrian Wooley while Brown is on the mend.

Patrick Ngongba, Duke

The skinny: Duke starting big man Patrick Ngongba missed the ACC Tournament with a foot injury, and he is not expected to play in Duke's first-round game against No. 16 seed Siena on Thursday. While Scheyer noted that Ngongba is getting closer, his status for Saturday's second-round tilt against the Ohio State-TCU winner is still cloudy.

What it means on the hardwood: Losing Foster is a big blow, but Ngongba's status may loom even larger. Backup center Maliq Brown is the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, but Duke's rim defense is far better with Ngongba, not Brown, anchoring the back line. Top-100 opponents shoot just 51.8% at the rim against Duke when Ngongba is on the floor, per hoop-explorer. That number soars to 60% when he sits. Plus, you have more buttons to press offensively when Ngongba is on the floor.

Caleb Foster, Duke

The skinny: Caleb Foster broke his foot in the regular-season finale and will miss the first two weeks of the NCAA Tournament, at minimum. Duke coach Jon Scheyer reitered there is a slight chance that Foster could try to return for the Final Four, but that timeline is aggressive. Foster started 30 games at point guard for the Blue Devils.

What it means on the hardwood: Suddenly, Duke is very young and very thin. Foster had transformed into one of Duke's most valuable role players because he drilled open 3s at a 40% clip, guarded his yard and made good decisions with the basketball. With Foster on the mend, freshman point guard Cayden Boozer has been thrust into a major role. He played all 40 minutes in Duke's ACC Tournament championship win against Virginia and was impeccable. Duke gets more natural playmaking when Cayden Boozer is on the floor, but opposing teams will continue to dare the freshman to beat them from downtown. He is shooting under 29% from beyond the arc on low volume.

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

The skinny: JT Toppin suffered a cruel season-ending knee injury on Feb. 17 to cut a fabulous junior campaign short. Toppin was chasing Big 12 Player of the Year honors and would've been a shoo-in to be a First-Team All-American. With Toppin, Texas Tech would've been a real threat to make the Final Four. Without him, the calculus has changed.

What it means on the hardwood: Texas Tech's best chance to win a game now involves shooting a million 3s. Without Toppin, Texas Tech's 3-point rate has skyrocketed to over 51%. There is a ton of pressure on fellow All-American point guard Christian Anderson to score and create, and secondary sharpshooters like Donovan Atwell, Jaylen Petty and Tyeree Bryan have to shred the nets every night to give the Red Raiders a chance. Texas Tech's turnover rate has also spiked without Toppin, who often served as a pressure-release valve to punish anyone who blitzed Anderson in pick-and-rolls. Texas Tech's defense is also significantly worse without Toppin, who was the Red Raiders' best all-around defender.

When Texas Tech's jumpers are dropping, the Red Raiders can beat anybody, but it's sadly one way or the highway for Texas Tech now.

Richie Saunders, BYU

The skinny: Richie Saunders is BYU's emotional leader, an 18 points per game scorer and a relic in college basketball. He's one of just four Big 12 seniors to start and finish his career at one place. BYU, understandably, wobbled after Saunders suffered a season-ending knee injury in February. Saunders has shifted into "Coach Richie" mode, but BYU's ceiling is much, much lower without its captain.

What it means on the hardwood: Kevin Young has been forced to tinker the rotation without Saunders. BYU's offense is centered entirely on AJ Dybantsa or Rob Wright. In the last 10 games, Wright or Dybantsa have finished 155 of BYU's 181 pick-and-roll possessions. That 86% rate is outrageous and illustrates just how much is on those two guys' plates. BYU really misses Saunders' 3-point gravity, offensive rebounding, cutting, energy and just general grit. If BYU doesn't make the second weekend, Saunders' absence will be a key reason why.

Caleb Wilson, UNC

The skinny: North Carolina's explosive freshman sensation Caleb Wilson will not play in the NCAA Tournament after breaking his right thumb on the eve of the regular-season finale against No. 1 Duke. It's a crippling blow. The All-American freshman was North Carolina's best overall player and the heart and soul of this Tar Heels club.

What it means on the hardwood: The Tar Heels lose juice in a bunch of different avenues. Big forwards have especially tortured UNC in recent weeks without Wilson on the floor. Wilson often served as the get-out-of-jail-free card for UNC's offense by chasing down offensive rebounds or making something out of nothing with his all-out hustle. He was UNC's force multiplier who attracted so much attention from opposing defenses at all times. North Carolina center Henri Veesaar has ramped up his production without Wilson, but coach Hubert Davis needs even more from Veesaar to escape a brutal draw. A first-round bout with VCU looks dangerous, and flamethrowing third-seeded Illinois would await in the second round.

L.J. Cason, Michigan

The skinny: Cason was arguably the best backup point guard in the country, but he tore his ACL in a dominant late-February win over Illinois and will miss the rest of the season. The slithery guard provided instant offense for Michigan's second unit. If starting point guard Elliot Cadeau was having an off night, Dusty May could afford to insert Cason into the mix without hesitation.

What it means on the hardwood: It's Cadeau Time. The North Carolina transfer played a season-high 38 minutes against Purdue in Sunday's Big Ten Tournament championship game and delivered a 10-point, 10-assist, double-double. He has to stay out of foul trouble and keep stacking good days. When Cadeau isn't on the floor, it really doesn't matter who dribbles the ball up. Aday Mara post-ups tend to be Michigan's preferred action to create advantages.

Quick hitters

Carter Welling, Clemson: The Tigers' best per-minute rebounder will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Nick Davidson is primed for expanded minutes to make up for the brilliant Welling, who was one of the most underrated transfers in the ACC.

Nolan Winter, Wisconsin: The do-everything Wisconsin big man is expected to return for the Badgers' first-round game against High Point after missing the Big Ten Tournament with an ankle injury. The 7-footer is an exceptional cutter who adds a different dimension to an already-dangerous Wisconsin offense. The Badgers can't make it out of the first weekend without Winter playing his best basketball to counteract a dangerous High Point front line and potentially knock off uber-athletic Arkansas in the second round.

Darryn Peterson, Kansas: No news is good news with the Kansas star freshman. Peterson has seemingly gotten past his issues with cramps and has been full-speed ahead for the past month. Peterson has played his full allotment of minutes in seven straight games, including a 37-minute showing in the Big 12 Tournament against TCU. Peterson detailed his harrowing preseason full-body cramping incident that sent everything into a tizzy, per The Kansas City Star's Shreyas Laddha.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue: The Boilermakers' center exited the Big Ten Tournament championship win over Michigan with a shoulder injury. Kaufman-Renn is expected to give it a go this week against Queens in Purdue's NCAA Tournament opener, but it's something to keep on the radar for flare-ups in future rounds.

Matt Hodge, Villanova: The Wildcats' starting 4-man is out for the rest of the season after a leg injury. Villanova's offense is 10 points per 100 possessions worse without Hodge, who steadied the ship with his 3-point shooting, offensive rebounding and smart decision-making. It's a key under-the-radar blow to Villanova's hopes ahead of a tough first-round matchup against Utah State.

Ethan Roberts, Penn: The No. 14 seed Quakers will not have their leading scorer for Thursday's first-round showing against Illinois. Roberts is still dealing with concussion symptoms.

Karter Knox, Arkansas: Knox had a meniscus procedure on February 18, but the explosive 3-and-D wing is trying to return for the second weekend if Arkansas can advance.

Braden Huff, Gonzaga: This is a big one. Huff is Gonzaga's second-best scorer and a pillar of the Zags' two-big lineup, who has missed over two months with a knee injury.

"B-Huff's jogging and shooting, but he's not going to be able to play this weekend or anything, but he is jogging and shooting, and I think that's a real positive sign," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. "But again, we just gotta get past Kennesaw."

Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky: Lowe is already ruled out for the rest of the season, and Quaintance's status is very murky heading into the Big Dance. Quaintance has not technically been shut down for the rest of the season after a knee injury, but it'd be a long shot if "JQ" returned to the floor at this point in the calendar. Kentucky has played without Lowe (its best point guard) and Quaintance (its best big man) for two months. It is what it is.

Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA: Both Dent and Bilodeau are expected to play in the Bruins' Friday game against No. 10 seed UCF. Dent (calf strain) and Bilodeau (knee strain) are UCLA's two best players. Dent has been playing the point guard position as well as anybody in the country in recent weeks, and Bilodeau is on an utter flamethrower. His shot chart is a thing of beauty.