We've reached the critical juncture of the college basketball calendar, and every injury is magnified when it is win or go home. Unfortunately, injuries have shaped the outlook for numerous teams. Creighton has rebounded without star guard Pop Isaacs, but the Bluejays likely would not have been on the No. 9 line if he hadn't gone down with a season-ending hip injury. Baylor lost starting center Josh Ojianwuna to a season-ending knee injury last month. The Bears enter the 2025 NCAA Tournament with zoom-zoom guards but little rim protection. A healthy Ojianwuna may have changed the outlook for Scott Drew's club.

Baylor and Creighton have had the benefit of plenty of time to find different lineup combinations ahead of these looming make-or-break moments. Iowa State has not been so lucky. T.J. Otzelberger announced this week that double-digit scorer Keshon Gilbert, who was a preseason All-Big 12 pick, will miss the rest of the season with nagging injuries.

Let's dive into 15 big names who are on the mend. What's the timeline for a return? Who stands to get more usage? Just how valuable are they to their respective teams?

The biggest name in college basketball enters the NCAA Tournament with an injury. Duke expects Cooper Flagg to suit up in Friday's NCAA Tournament opener after rolling his ankle against Georgia Tech. Flagg was not spotted in a walking boot and X-rays came back negative. And he looked fine on the bench for Duke's final two games in the conference tournament Those are all positive signs for Flagg's outlook.

Breaking news: The National Player of the Year frontrunner is really good at basketball, and Duke needs him to win the title.

Butler is not Kentucky's best player, but he's the most important one. The veteran point guard has missed seven games in the last seven weeks with a lingering shoulder injury that keeps popping up. Mark Pope has dubbed him the "one-armed bandit." Butler is going to give it a try in Friday's tussle with Troy. Sometimes, the numbers don't illustrate a player's value. That's not the case with Butler. Kentucky has a +21 net rating with Butler on the floor this year. The defense craters without him. The offense disintegrates without him, too. Kentucky has a -7.7 net rating with Butler on the bench against top-100 teams, per hoop-explorer.

This is a big one. Hunter had a boot on his left leg and is listed as questionable. The behind-the-scenes rumbles have not been overly optimistic, but Memphis, thankfully, does not play until Friday, giving Hunter 24 extra hours to try and get healthy. The veteran 6-foot guard has been awesome for the Tigers all year. He's shooting a career-best 40% from downtown, and he's been a big-time player in March. Memphis will also miss his defense. He's one of the best point-of-attack defenders on this roster, and Hunter makes everything click into place for PJ Haggerty and Colby Rogers. If he's sidelined, expect big man Dain Dainja to get even more burn as Memphis' primary go-to weapon in halfcourt scenarios. Baraka Okojie will likely take Hunter's spot in the starting lineup. He's not the shooter of Hunter's caliber, but Okojie will bring it defensively. That will be necessary against a Colorado State offense that has been cooking lately.

Missouri held Mitchell out in the SEC Tournament due to a balky knee, but he's expected to play in a highly-anticipated, first-round clash against Drake. Mitchell is Dennis Gates' best player and should have an enormous say in this game. Drake has struggled with some 6-9 forwards who can win in isolation. That is Mitchell's game to a T. Missouri cannot beat this well-schooled Drake club without a healthy, effective Mitchell.

Williams was in a boot at the Big 12 Tournament, but Texas Tech expects the 6-6, 230-pound wing to play in Thursday's showdown against UNC Wilmington. Texas Tech has a +22.4 net rating with Williams on the floor. The Red Raiders need his isolation scoring in the middle of the floor. He's a calm, cool, matchup nightmare who makes third-seeded Texas Tech the best version of itself.

The do-everything big man told reporters this week that he is playing in Thursday's opener against SIUE after missing time with an ankle injury. Roberts is the heart and soul of this Houston club who gives the Cougars a jolt of rim pressure amidst the flurry of jumpers that can dominate Houston's shot diet. After Jamal Shead's injury last year in the Sweet 16, Kelvin Sampson deserves a fully healthy roster in March Madness.

7. Chance McMillian, Texas Tech

If you're picking the best five shooters in the country, McMillian is on that list. He was sidelined with a stomach issue at the Big 12 Tournament but, like Williams, is expected to play. If Williams is Steady Eddy for Texas Tech, McMillian is the sprinkle of gasoline that makes these Red Raiders erupt. He's shooting 43% from 3-point range, 65% on 2s and 88% at the free throw line. That's next-level efficiency. No guard in this tournament has a higher offensive rating (136.0) than McMillian.

Louisville believes Smith, not McMillian, is the best net-shredder in the tournament, and Pat Kelsey's bunch has a case. Smith has been battling a nagging ankle injury, but he warmed up ahead of the ACC Tournament championship game against Duke which is a good sign for his availability. He is expected to play in Louisville's first-round game against Creighton.

9. Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Lipsey is dealing with a groin strain, but he's expected to lace them up for Iowa State's first-round game against Lipscomb. The tough, junior point guard has only missed two games throughout his three seasons in Ames. Iowa State's guard depth will be tested with Keshon Gilbert out for the rest of the season. Lipsey has accepted a lower usage rate all year. That has to change right now.

Nate Oats said Grant Nelson "dodged" a significant knee injury in Alabama's SEC Tournament loss to Florida, but he's iffy for Alabama's opening-round game against No. 15 seed Robert Morris. Nelson's absence likely opens the door for more Mo Dioubate minutes. The Crimson Tide has a +16.8 net rating with Dioubate on the floor. Dioubate, a rugged wing defender, will likely get plenty of turns on RMU star Alvaro Folgueiras.

Fland was one of the most productive freshmen in the country before going down with a wrist injury in mid-January against Florida. But he's made his return to the practice floor and is expected to be available.

How much Fland will play is a different story. There will be rust after missing two-plus months. Oh, and Johnell 'Nelly' Davis turned into a drastically different player after Fland went down. But Arkansas' halfcourt offense has way too many possessions where it fizzles out. Fland could certainly help with that in some capacity.

12. Maliq Brown, Duke

Brown suffered a painful dislocated shoulder against Georgia Tech last week in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals and missed the next two games. This is the second time Brown has dealt with this shoulder injury, and he's listed as doubtful for this week's action. The small-ball 5-man is one of the elite defenders in college basketball. Expect more minutes for freshman big man Pat Ngongba in Brown's absence. Duke's depth is ridiculous but it will miss Brown.

13. Roddy Gayle, Michigan

Gayle suffered a hamstring injury in Michigan's win over Wisconsin in Sunday's Big Ten Tournament championship game. He did return in the second half, and Michigan will need him at full strength for Thursday's impending dogfight with UC San Diego. Gayle's shooting issues have been well-documented –– he's 1 for his last 22 from downtown –– but Michigan's defense has been way better with Gayle on the floor this year. Dusty May will likely ask him to chase a shooter like Tyler McGhie around. He also might be best-suited to defend Tritons' New Zealand star Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones in certain lineups when Danny Wolf downshifts to the 5.

14. Adou Thiero, Arkansas

Thiero's hyperextended knee has forced Arkansas' souped-up wing to miss the last six games. John Calipari said Monday that Thiero has not practiced and will not play this week. If Arkansas can advance, which is no guarantee with games against Kansas and likely St. John's on tap, Thiero could have a chance to return. But we've likely seen the last of Thiero this season. The Kentucky transfer was Arkansas' best two-way player. The Hogs miss him dearly. Arkansas has a -4.5 net rating in 831 possessions against top-100 teams without Thiero.

Catchings was a splashy offseason late addition for BYU, but he has not played since March 1 with a knee injury. He is day-to-day. The 6-9 wing splayed 43 3-pointers for BYU this season at a 35% clip. His absence opens up more minutes for Mawot Mag and Mihailo Boskovic in this well-rounded, deep BYU rotation.