For the first time, teams participating in the Men's and Women's NCAA Division I Basketball Tournaments will be required to submit player availability reports, the NCAA announced Wednesday. The reporting system will be introduced as a pilot program and will not be used for other NCAA championships during the remainder of the academic year.

According to the release, the reports are intended to "reduce betting-related pressure, solicitations and harassment student-athletes and other team personnel receive from bettors connected to playing status."

The ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC already require player availability reports for men's and women's basketball during conference play.

Teams must submit initial injury reports to the NCAA by 9 p.m. local time the night before a game. Any updates are required two hours before the scheduled tipoff to ensure accuracy. Players will be designated as available (more than a 75% chance to play), questionable (75% chance or less to play) or out (will not play). All other players will be presumed available unless listed as questionable or out.

Improper reporting will carry financial penalties. A first offense may result in a fine of up to $10,000. A second offense carries a fine of up to $25,000. A third or subsequent offense may result in a fine of up to $30,000, and the team's coach could be fined up to $10,000.