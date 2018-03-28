NCAA Tournament: Kansas working to get travel visa for Udoka Azubuike's mother in time for Final Four
Azubuike's mom is a native of Nigeria seeking to watch her son play for the first time
Kansas officials -- including Kansas U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder -- are working with the Nigerian Consulate and the United States State Department to secure a travel visa for the mother of Jayhawks basketball star Udoka Azubuike to see her son play in the Final Four this weekend, according to The Athletic.
Azubuike, whose mother lives in Nigeria, has never seen him play basketball before.
"That would be nice," Azubuike said via the Kansas City Star. "She has always dreamed about coming over here. She has never seen me play before."
The NCAA pays up to $4,000 in expenses for parents of student-athletes participating in the title game, and parents of athletes will be making their way to San Antonio in droves for the weekend. The problem for Azubuike's mother, it seems, is securing a travel visa in a pinch.
"We're trying to get Udoka's mother to come here, but we're having some visa complications," said KU coach Bill Self. "The thing about it is everybody is working hard.
"Our staff is talking with all the proper political people to try to make something like that happen because we know how much that would mean to Udoka and his mother to be able to witness — can you imagine a parent coming over here who has never seen a basketball game, a real basketball game like this, and that's the first time you see your son play? That would be just an unbelievable experience. We're hoping that's the case."
Azubuike and the Jayhawks face the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday in the nightcap of the Final Four, which tips at 8:49 p.m. ET.
