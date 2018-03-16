NCAA Tournament: Live updates from 2018 March Madness' first-round games

March Madness is finally here, so get ready for another wild day of college basketball

The first full day of the NCAA Tournament is in the books. Now it's on to the rest of the first round with 16 games Friday, Follow along all the action right here.

First round: Friday

  • 12:15 p.m. -- No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Providence (CBS)
  • 12:40 p.m. -- No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cal St. Fullerton (truTV)
  • 1:30 p.m. -- No. 4 Wichita St. vs. no. 13 Marshall (TNT)
  • 2 p.m. -- No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Georgia St. (TBS)
  • After Texas A&M/Providence -- No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 15 Lipscomb(CBS)
  • After Purdue/CSF -- No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler (truTV)
  • After Wich St./Marshall -- No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Murray St. (TNT)
  • After Cincinnati/Georgia St. -- No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Texas (TBS)
  • 6:50 p.m. -- No. 8 Creighton vs. No. 9 Kansas St. (TNT)
  • 7:10 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan St. vs. No. 14 Bucknell (CBS)
  • 7:20 p.m. -- No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (TBS)
  • 7:27 p.m. -- No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Charleston (truTV)
  • After Creighton/Kansas St. -- No. 1 Virginia vs. no. 16 UMBC (TNT)
  • After Mich. St./Bucknell -- No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Syracuse (CBS)
  • After Xavier/NC Central/Tex. So. -- No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Florida St. (TBS)
  • After Auburn/Charleston -- No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 New Mexico St. (truTV)
