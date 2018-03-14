NCAA Tournament: Live updates, schedule for 2018 March Madness' First Four games

The NCAA Tournament is here. But you've still got time to fill out your bracket. CBS Sports' Bracket Games allow you to pick against friends or play solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.

Tuesday marked the start of March Madness, which means it's time to start making your brackets before tearing them up because a plucky 13-seed just wouldn't go down. However, before we hit the field of 64, we need to determine exactly who those 64 are going to be. After Radford and St. Bonaventure advanced on Tuesday, there are currently 66 teams, which means there are two odd ones out. The final two First Four games in Dayton will determine which teams get sent home.

Texas Southern faces North Carolina Central to determine the 16-seed in the West region to face Xavier and Syracuse meets Arizona State to figure out the 11-seed, which will play TCU is in the Midwest region.

Wednesday, March 14 schedule

No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 NC Central -- 6:40 p.m. ET (truTV)



No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 11 Arizona State -- 9:10 p.m. ET (truTV)



Follow live updates