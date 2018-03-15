NCAA Tournament: Live updates, schedule for 2018 March Madness' first-round games

The NCAA Tournament is here. But you've still got time to fill out your bracket. CBS Sports' Bracket Games allow you to pick against friends or play solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.

The field of 64 is set, which means it's time for The Big Dance to get underway. Every game matters, and you never know if you're going to miss that big upset if you take your eyes off the screen for a second. So hit up that Incognito browser, get your window flipping finger ready in case your boss walks by, and follow the games with us. On Thursday, there will be 16 games. Teams like Kansas, Duke, Villanova, Michigan and more will be in play.

Seriously, you'll want to see this. There's nothing worse than missing that 13-4 or 12-5 upset. And that's the beauty of March Madness. All it takes is one team getting hot at the right time to have a new Cinderella.

And don't forget before the NCAA Tournament begins, you can also play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket

You can follow along with all of Thursday's action here in our LIVE blog. If the LIVE blog isn't working for you, click here.

Thursday, March 15 schedule

Follow live updates