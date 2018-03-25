NCAA Tournament: Michigan players say they don't know who Sister Jean is
These Wolverines may be among only a handful of people who doesn't know who Loyola's famous chaplain is
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
Michigan's Charles Matthews has either been living under a rock for the past week, or has been intently locked in on the Wolverines' NCAA Tournament run. Because the sophomore guard admitted on Saturday after Michigan punched its ticket to the Final Four that he doesn't know about Sister Jean, Loyola-Chicago's famous 98-year-old chaplain.
"I don't really know who she is," Matthews said. "I don't know who Sister Jean is, no disrespect."
Teammate Moe Wagner chipped in to help Matthews out, adding that he knew only that she didn't have Loyola in the Elite Eight. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman also added that he's seen Sister Jean "all over social media" but also admitted he didn't know too much, either.
The exchange begins around the 4 minute mark in the video below.
Sister Jean, for those who have either been hibernating or in the midst of a deeply intense NCAA Tournament run, is Loyola-Chicago's rising star. The 98-year-old is a nun -- and also team chaplain -- for the Ramblers. She has risen to stardom during Loyola's run to the Final Four over the last two weeks.
Whether Matthews is playing it off or legitimately isn't in the know is up for debate, but in any case, should Sister Jean catch wind of the interaction, there is sure to be a playful retort to follow.
-
Hamilton is gruff in postgame interview
The Seminoles coach did not like being questioned on his late-game strategy
-
Elite Eight things to know from Saturday
Two teams punched their tickets to the Final Four, and two more will on Sunday
-
High school teammates key Loyola's run
Loyola's two stars have been together since they were kids, and their old coach was on hand...
-
March Madness results, tip times, sked
March Madness continues to be off-the-wall insane. Check out scores and tip times from every...
-
Sister Jean wants to hang with Barkley
Loyola-Chicago's famous chaplain says she likes Barkley as a sports announcer, too
-
Michigan advances to Final Four
It's Michigan's first Final Four appearance since 2013