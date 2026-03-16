The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket has been set, and now begins the pursuit for this season's national championship. No. 1 overall seed Duke may have opened with a tough draw in a star-studded East Region, but the Blue Devils remain the betting favorite to cut down the nets in Indianapolis as national champs. The regular season and conference tournament champions from the ACC were slightly ahead of Michigan heading into the bracket release, and after the field of 68 was revealed, the markets held consistent with those positions.

Just behind Michigan you will find fellow No. 1 seeds Arizona and Florida before Houston takes over as the top No. 2 seed on the odds board with 10/1 odds to win the national championship.

UConn, at one point considered to potentially be in the mix for a No. 1 seed, finds itself down the list on the odds board at 30/1 behind other top seeds. That's likely a reflection of getting drawn into Duke's corner of the bracket, though given the Blue Devils' current injury concerns to two starters, the Huskies could be an equally punishing draw for the No. 1 seed.

Recently crowned tournament champions Arkansas and St. John's both find themselves further down the odds board at 60/1 if you think those teams can continue the momentum from their championship week success. There's also intrigue in Nebraska at 100/1 if you think the Cornhuskers will not only win their first-ever game in the NCAA Tournament but string together six victories to win it all.

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So, from the top of the board to the 16-seeds, let's take a look at the odds to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

2026 NCAA Tournament odds to win the National Championship: