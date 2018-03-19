NCAA Tournament Podcast: Discussing Sweet 16 left from a wild first weekend
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss an incredible start to March Madness
So those were a wild four days, huh?
We watched a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed for the first time in history. We watched a team come back from 22 points down and win. We've had buzzer-beaters and crazy upsets. Sister Jean is a star. Mariah Musselman is a star. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast with a few comments on all that. From there, the conversation went like this:
- 2:22: We discussed the South Regional -- where Kentucky, as a No. 5 seed, is the highest-seeded team remaining. Turns out, the Wildcats won't have to beat a top-six seed to get to the Final Four. But watch out for Loyola-Chicago. And Mariah Musselman is coming for everybody's job.
- 20:59: We discussed the West Regional -- where the top two seeds are gone and No. 3 seed Michigan only is alive thanks to a Jordan Poole buzzer-beater. How about Texas A&M destroying North Carolina? And is Norlander ready to apologize to Florida State considering the Seminoles eliminated Xavier? Also: Has Chris Mack coached his last game at Xavier?
- 45:18: We discussed the Midwest Regional -- where Syracuse is making everybody look stupid. But we're still probably headed for Duke-Kansas in the Elite Eight. And that would be awesome, wouldn't it? Also: Has Dan Hurley coached his last game at Rhode Island?
- 59:39: We discussed the East Regional -- where all four remaining schools have, at one point or another, looked like Final Four teams. Villanova is the favorite. But watch out for Texas Tech. And how big of a deal is Isaac Haas' injury for Purdue?
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
