NCAA Tournament printable bracket: Fill out your March Madness winners

Well, March Madness is officially here. The NCAA Tournament field was announced on Sunday, and it's time for you to start filling out your winning bracket.

The field is full of regular staples like Duke and Villanova, but with a lot of newcomers and teams that haven't been in the tournament for a long time. As usual, it's a bracket sure to be full of surprises and intrigue.

But let's get down to the only thing you really care about: Your March Madness bracket pool.

You're likely going to want to do a few drafts, so now is a good time to start filling out your winners and losers. Luckily, we have a nice, beautiful bracket for you to print out as many times as you have to until you get the one you like.

You can find the CBS Sports printable bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here.

Don't forget before the NCAA Tournament begins, you can also play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.

May the odds be ever in your favor!