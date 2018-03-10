NCAA Tournament printable bracket: Be ready for Selection Sunday
Selection day on Sunday marks the official start of the madness of March
Get out those pens. Selection Sunday is merely days away, and that means filling out the field of 68.
It's only right to prepare for March Madness by getting your printable bracket ready. And while the field won't be set until Sunday evening, there's no better time than the present to get ready for the action by printing the bracket off.
And not to fear, we've got you covered on all fronts.
You can find the CBS Sports printable bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here.
If you want to get an idea for what it might look like after the selections are made, CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm has you covered here.
Don't forget before the NCAA Tournament begins, you can also play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.
May the odds be ever in your favor!
