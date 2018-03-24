NCAA Tournament: Purdue's Vincent Edwards visits Texas Tech locker room after Sweet 16 loss

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

The NCAA Tournament can bring out the best -- and sometimes the worst -- character traits among student-athletes. For Purdue's Vincent Edwards, it was the former on Friday night after his team fell victim to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.

Following the season-ending loss, Edwards paid a visit to the Texas Tech locker room to congratulate the team and shake hands with opposing players of whom just ended his season.

Purdue's Vincent Edwards popped into Texas Tech's locker room to congratulate the Red Raiders pic.twitter.com/n1pWDHSCnj — Dan Greene (@thedangreene) March 24, 2018

Edwards finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds in Purdue's 78-65 loss, ending the season with a 30-7 record. Edwards, a senior, also gave a thoughtful answer after the game about what it meant to be a Boilermaker.

"Being a Boilermaker is just perseverance man," Edwards said. "You come in. You have to be resilient. You have to be ready to work. You have to be ready to face adversity.

"If there's one thing a Boilermaker does it sets you up for failure. It sounds bad, but it sets you up for failure to see if you can be successful. There's times in your life where you're going to want to give up. If you can make it through that, you can be a Boilermaker and you can make it through anything in this world."