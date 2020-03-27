NCAA Tournament Rewind: Watch CBS and CBS Sports Network rebroadcasts of classic tourney games
CBS and CBS Sports Network will air classic NCAA Tournament games from the past
The 2020 NCAA Tournament may be canceled, but consequential college hoops games from year's past will help us get our basketball fix this weekend. CBS will air a number of classic NCAA Tournament games on Sunday.
On Sunday's menu, we've got a championship tripleheader on CBS, starting with the 1985 final between Villanova and Georgetown.
Below is the upcoming schedule of games shown on CBS and available streaming on CBS All-Access
CBS
Sunday, March 29
- 1 p.m. -- 1985 NCAA Basketball National Championship: Villanova vs. Georgetown
- 2:30 p.m. -- 1997 NCAA Basketball National Championship: Arizona vs Kentucky
- 4 p.m. -- 2010 NCAA Basketball National Championship: Butler vs. Duke
Sunday, April 5
- 4 p.m. -- 2012 NCAA Basketball National Championship: Kentucky vs. Kansas
CBS Sports Network
CBS Sports Network then will air a full week of classic games in addition. You can watch those games on the CBS Sports Network cable channel or stream it on the CBS Sports app or CBSSports.com with authentication.
CBS Sports Network will present more than 40 memorable NCAA Tournament games and a total of over 200 hours of Tournament coverage, including notable games for every round through the National Championship.
Here is the full CBS Sports Network schedule:
Friday, March 27
- 6 p.m. -- 2010 Sweet 16: Kansas State vs. Xavier
- 8 p.m. -- 2013 Sweet 16; Michigan vs. Kansas
- 10 p.m. -- 2017 Sweet 16: Florida vs. Wisconsin
Saturday, March 28
- Midnight -- 2010 Sweet 16: Kansas State vs. Xavier
- 2 a.m. -- 2013 Sweet 16: Michigan vs. Kansas
- 4 a.m. -- 2017 Sweet 16; Florida vs. Wisconsin
- 8 a.m. -- 2004 Elite Eight: Oklahoma State vs. St. Joe's
- 10 a.m. -- 2005 Elite Eight: Illinois vs. Arizona
- Noon -- 2017 Elite Eight: North Carolina vs. Kentucky
- 2 p.m. -- 1992 Elite Eight: Duke vs. Kentucky
- 4 p.m. -- 1998 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Duke
- 6 p.m. -- 2 014 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Michigan
- 8 p.m. -- 2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame
- 10 p.m. --1992 Elite Eight: Duke vs. Kentucky
Sunday, March 29
- Midnight -- 1998 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Duke
- 2 a.m. -- 2014 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Michigan
- 4 a.m. -- 2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame
- 7 a.m. -- 2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame
- 9 a.m. -- 1992 Elite Eight: Duke vs. Kentucky
- 1 p.m. -- 2018 Elite Eight: Kansas vs. Duke
- 3 p.m. -- 2019 Elite Eight: Michigan St vs. Duke
- 10 p.m. -- 2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame
Monday, March 30
- Midnight -- 2017 Elite Eight: North Carolina vs. Kentucky
- 2 a.m. -- 2018 Elite Eight: Kansas vs. Duke
- 4 a.m. -- 2019 Elite Eight: Michigan St vs. Duke
- 7 p.m. -- 1992 Regional Final: Duke vs. Kentucky
- 9 p.m. -- 1998 Regional Final: Kentucky vs. Duke
- 11 p.m. -- 2014 Regional Final: Kentucky vs. Michigan
- 1 a.m. -- 2015 Regional Final: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame
- 3 a.m. -- 1992 Regional Final: Duke vs. Kentucky
Tuesday, March 31
- 10 a.m. -- 2014 Regional Final: Kentucky vs. Michigan
- 7 p.m. -- 2019 National Semifinal: Texas Tech vs. Michigan St
- 9 p.m. -- 2019 National Semifinal: Auburn vs. Virginia
- 11 p.m. -- 2019 National Championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia
- 1 a.m. -- 2019 National Semifinal: Auburn vs. Virginia
- 3 a.m. -- 2019 National Championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia
Wednesday, April 1
- 10 a.m. -- 2019 National Championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia
- 7 p.m. -- 2015 National Semifinal: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky
- 9 p.m. -- 2015 National Championship: Duke vs. Wisconsin
- 11 p.m. -- 2001 National Semifinal: Duke vs. Maryland
- 1 a.m. -- 2015 National Semifinal: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky
- 3 a.m. -- 2015 National Championship: Duke vs. Wisconsin
Thursday, April 2
- 10 a.m. -- 2015 National Championship: Duke vs. Wisconsin
- 7 p.m. -- 2001 National Semifinal: Duke vs. Maryland
- 9 p.m. -- 1998 National Semifinal: Kentucky vs. Stanford
- 11 p.m. -- 2015 National Semifinal: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky
- 1 a.m. -- 2001 National Semifinal: Duke vs. Maryland
- 3 a.m. -- 1998 National Semifinal: Kentucky vs. Stanford
Friday, April 3
- 10 a.m. -- 2001 National Semifinal: Duke vs. Maryland
- 7 p.m. -- 1985 National Championship: Villanova vs. Georgetown
- 11 p.m. -- 1982 National Championship: North Carolina vs. Georgetown
- 1 a.m. -- 2016 National Championship: Villanova vs. North Carolina
Saturday, April 4
- 8 a.m. -- 1985 National Championship: Villanova vs. Georgetown
- 11 a.m. -- 2016 National Championship: Villanova vs. North Carolina
- 1 p.m. -- 1997 National Championship: Arizona vs. Kentucky
- 3 p.m. -- 2012 National Championship: Kentucky vs. Kansas
- 5 p.m. -- 1988 National Championship: Kansas vs. Oklahoma
- 7 p.m. -- 2003 National Championship: Syracuse vs. Kansas
- 11 p.m. -- 1997 National Championship: Arizona vs. Kentucky
- 1 a.m. -- 2012 National Championship: Kentucky vs. Kansas
Sunday, April 5
- 7 a.m. -- 1997 National Championship: Arizona vs. Kentucky
- 9 a.m. -- 2012 National Championship: Kentucky vs. Kansas
- 2 p.m. -- 2007 National Championship: Florida vs. Ohio State
- 4 p.m. -- 2010 National Championship: Duke vs. Butler
- 6 p.m. -- 2015 National Championship: Duke vs. Wisconsin
- 9 p.m. -- 1983 National Championship: NC State vs. Houston
- 11 p.m. -- 2019 National Championship: Virginia vs. Texas Tech
- 1 a.m. -- 2010 National Championship: Duke vs. Butler
- 3 a.m. -- 2015 National Championship: Duke vs. Wisconsin
Monday, April 6
- 7 p.m. -- 2019 National Semifinal: Auburn vs. Virginia
- 9 p.m. -- 2019 National Championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia
- 11 p.m. -- 2019 National Semifinal: Texas Tech vs. Michigan St
- 1 a.m. -- 2019 National Semifinal: Auburn vs. Virginia
- 3 a.m. -- 2019 National Championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia
