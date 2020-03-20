NCAA Tournament Rewind: Watch CBS Sports' rebroadcasts of classic tourney games this weekend

The 2020 NCAA Tournament may be canceled, but consequential college hoops games from year's past will help us get our basketball fix this weekend. CBS will air a number of classic NCAA Tournament games on Saturday and Sunday, spanning as far back as the 1980s to as recently as the 2019 NCAA championship game.

The first game of the weekend will air Saturday at noon ET featuring North Carolina and Georgetown in the 1982 national championship game. It's part of a tripleheader with Duke and Kentucky's 1992 regional final showdown. Sandwiched between the two will be the 1983 NCAA championship between NC State and Houston.

On Sunday's early menu, the 2008 championship game between Kansas and Memphis will be shown at noon ET. It's part of yet another triple-header that concludes with the title games from 2019 and 2016.

Below is the full schedule of game shown on CBS and available streaming on CBS All-Access

Saturday, March 21 (all times ET)



12 p.m. 1982 NCAA Basketball National Championship: North Carolina vs. Georgetown



2 p.m. 1983 NCAA Basketball National Championship: NC State vs. Houston

4 p.m. 1992 NCAA Basketball Regional Finals: Duke vs. Kentucky

Sunday, March 22

