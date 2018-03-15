NCAA Tournament: Rhode Island misses game-sealing shot in regulation, nails it in OT
The Rams missed a putback in the final second that would've sent the Sooners packing
The first game of the NCAA Tournament between No. 7 seed Rhode Island and No. 10 seed Oklahoma delivered March Madness fireworks and then some.
The Rams and Sooners needed overtime. And while the Rams did close out the Sooners there, the most tense moment of the 83-78 opener came in the waning seconds of regulation. That's when Rhode Island fell inches short of giving us our first buzzer beater of the tournament -- twice. Here's that final sequence that pushed the game into an extra period.
The actual puncturing dagger came when E.C. Matthews nailed this shot in overtime to give Rhode Island a five-point lead with less than 30 seconds to play.
If the rest of March Madness plays out as this one does, college basketball fans should be in good shape.
