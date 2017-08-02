NCAA Tournament selection committee makes another surprise change

There has been another surprise change for the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Two months removed from former New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs' unexpected departure from the 10-person panel that selects and seeds the Division I tournament, the committee has retained BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe for the 2017-18 season, per an NCAA source.

Holmoe was preparing to leave the committee Aug. 31 after four years (he originally replaced former West Coast Conference commissioner Jamie Zaninovich, who left for the Pac-12 in 2014), but his services will be needed because former Richmond athletic director Keith Gill was not appointed to the committee, according to the source.

Gill resigned from Richmond in May, then took on a role with the Atlantic 10 as the conference's executive associate commissioner in an effort to keep his committee spot. But after Krebs' withdrawal, the NCAA reevaluated the situation: Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson joined the committee to replace Krebs; and Northwestern AD Jim Phillips and Southland conference commissioner Tom Burnett also will be in their first year. So the committee decided against having 4 of 10 members new to the current process (Thompson has served on the committee before, but not since 2000).

"Tom Holmoe has been a valuable member of the committee for the past three years and I was delighted to share with him and his colleagues the news that his term will be extended by a year," Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president of basketball, said in a statement. "If there has been one common theme with this committee that I've heard over the past five years, it's that the first year with the group can be a bit overwhelming. ... Having Tom back for another year prevents us from having essentially four new members for the upcoming season, and we think that's important for the committee to have the most balanced experience possible."

Holmoe is a veteran voice on the panel in a notable upcoming season of change. The committee recently announced a significant tweak to its evaluation process in both selection and seeding. Creighton AD Bruce Rasmussen will chair the committee in 2017-18.