NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday show revamps format to reveal all 68 teams before bracket

NEW YORK -- The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will not only be held on TBS for the first time, but this year's event will debut a new format for unveiling the teams in the tournament.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports announced last week a format tweak for Sunday's Selection Show, which will air at 6 p.m. ET. The broadcast will feature a live studio audience, and every team in the field -- all 68 -- will be revealed within the first 10 minutes of the start of the show.

After the 68 teams are known, the bracket matchups will be released over the course of 30 minutes.

"The Selection Show will begin with the announcement of all 68 tournament teams, followed by the release of the brackets and match-ups, with analysis, discussion, interviews and reactions from teams as they find out if they made the 'Dance,' along with their region, seeding and opponent," according to the press release from CBS Sports and Turner Sports. "Hosts Ernie Johnson and Greg Gumbel will be joined by analysts Clark Kellogg, Charles Barkley, Seth Davis and Kenny Smith in Atlanta. Selection Committee Chair Bruce Rasmussen will also join Adam Zucker from CBS Studios in New York."

This means the revamped Selection Show will eventually provide two reveals. First, teams find out if they're in. Once all the schools who made it are known, then the show will peel back on the regions and unsheathe the brackets.

This is the eighth straight year of Turner Sports and CBS Sports' marriage of broadcasting the NCAA Tournament. The games will be broadcast on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. The Final Four will air March 31 and national championship will air on March 31 and April 2 on TBS from the Alamodome in San Antonio.

CBS will have the Selection Show, Final Four and title game in 2019.

The Selection Show can also be watched on NCAA March Madness Live, which is the official live streaming product of March Madness and available on all digital devices.

Prior to the Selection Show there will be a four-hour Social Madness program that is broadcast on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and NCAA.com.