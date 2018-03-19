NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 set: Upset-laden first weekend leaves two 1 seeds remaining

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament was the perfect example of why they call it March Madness. Half of the 1-3 seeds didn't make it to the Sweet 16, a 16 beat a 1 for the first time ever, and two double digit seeded teams remain in the hunt for the national championship.

Only two days after the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers were bounced by 16 seed UMBC, Xavier, the top seed in the West, also tripped up. The Musketeers suffered a stunning defeat to No. 9 seed Florida State in the second round on Sunday, 75-70, leaving just two 1 seeds still in the hunt.

That means of the eight Sweet 16 games upcoming this week, only four will involve a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. It's the type of parity that makes March so fun, unpredictable gut-wrenching, especially for those who bowed out early.

Now that the first weekend is in the books, however, the field has been whittled to 16 as the road to the Final Four is now beginning to take shape. Here are the teams that are still in the hunt.

South Region



In Atlanta

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Kansas State

No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago

West Region



In Los Angeles

No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Florida State

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

East Region



In Boston

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 5 West Virginia

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

Midwest Region

In Omaha

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Clemson

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 11 Syracuse