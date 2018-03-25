March Madness TV schedule: 2018 NCAA Tournament tip times, TV channel info, announcers for Elite Eight

Your guide on how, when and where to watch the Elite Eight

The 2018 NCAA Tournament has been a whirlwind so far, one of the best in recent memory with compelling games and teams and players all finding their shining moments leading up to the Final Four. Sunday's power-conference matchups between Villanova-Texas Tech and Kansas-Duke will fill the final spots in San Antonio. 

NOTE: The national semifinals from San Antonio will be televised Saturday, March 31, on TBS with team-specific "TeamCast" broadcast on TNT and truTV. The national championship will air Monday, April 2, on TBS.

Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship games on TBS. Veteran play-by-play voice Ian Eagle will be on the mic for the regional semifinals and finals for the first time. 

Elite Eight/regional finals

SUNDAY 

2:20 p.m., CBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Allie LaForce)

5:05 p.m., CBS: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Duke (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)

All times Eastern.

