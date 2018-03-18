NCAA Tournament TV schedule: March Madness scores, results, Sunday game times,

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

The second round of the NCAA Tournament got started on Saturday and did not disappoint. Loyola-Chicago both won games on big shots in the last seconds and Duke and Villanova were among the teams moving on to the Sweet 16. We'll know the entire field by the end of the day.

The NCAA Tournament is already a win, since we can all say we saw something that's never happened before. UMBC became the first No. 16 seed to upset a No. 1 seed when it beat Virginia on Friday, and March Madness has reached a new level of insanity.

We've got everything you need to know so you can go full Neo in "The Matrix" and just binge on March Madness coverage. Here's the full tourney schedule and we'll be updating results from each game here.

NCAA Tournament Schedule

(All times Eastern)

First Four: Tuesday, March 13

First Four: Wednesday, March 14

First round: Thursday, March 15

First round: Friday, March 16

Second round: Saturday, March 17

Second round: Sunday, March 18

12:10 p.m. -- No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 10 Butler (CBS)



Approx. 2:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan St. vs. No. 11 Syracuse (CBS)

5:15 p.m. -- No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (CBS)



6:10 p.m. -- No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Nevada (TNT)

7:10 p.m. -- No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 5 Clemson (TBS)



Approx. 7:45 p.m. -- No. 9 Kansas St. vs. No. 16 UMBC (truTV)

Approx. 8:40 p.m. -- No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 9 Florida St. (TNT)



Approx. 9:40 p.m. -- No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Marshall (TBS)

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 22

7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)



7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)



9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

Sweet 16: Friday, March 23

7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)



7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)



9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24

6:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)



8:30 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)

Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25

2:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)



4:55 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)

Final Four: Saturday, March 31

6:00 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)



8:30 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)



National Championship: Monday, April 2