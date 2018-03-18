NCAA Tournament TV schedule: March Madness scores, results, Sunday game times,
March Madness is already insane, and you can check out scores and tip times from every game here
The second round of the NCAA Tournament got started on Saturday and did not disappoint. Loyola-Chicago both won games on big shots in the last seconds and Duke and Villanova were among the teams moving on to the Sweet 16. We'll know the entire field by the end of the day.
The NCAA Tournament is already a win, since we can all say we saw something that's never happened before. UMBC became the first No. 16 seed to upset a No. 1 seed when it beat Virginia on Friday, and March Madness has reached a new level of insanity.
We've got everything you need to know so you can go full Neo in "The Matrix" and just binge on March Madness coverage. Here's the full tourney schedule and we'll be updating results from each game here.
NCAA Tournament Schedule
(All times Eastern)
First Four: Tuesday, March 13
First Four: Wednesday, March 14
First round: Thursday, March 15
- No. 7 Rhode Island 83, No. 10 Oklahoma 78 (F-OT)
- No. 3 Tennessee 73, No. 14 Wright State 47
- No. 4 Gonzaga 68, No. 13 UNCG 64
- No. 1 Kansas 76, No. 16 Pennsylvania 60
- No. 2 Duke 89, No. 15 Iona 67
- No. 11 Loyola-Chicago 64, No. 6 Miami 62
- No. 5 Ohio State 81, No. 12 South Dakota State 73
- No. 8 Seton Hall 94, No. 9 NC State 83
- No. 1 Villanova 87, No. 16 Radford 61
- No. 5 Kentucky 78, No. 12 Davidson 73
- No. 6 Houston 67, No. 11 San Diego St 65
- No. 3 Texas Tech 70, No. 14 Stephen F. Austin 60
- No. 9 Alabama 86, No. 8 Virginia Tech 83
- No. 13 Buffalo 89, No. 4 Arizona 68
- No. 3 Michigan 61, No. 14 Montana 47
- No. 6 Florida 77, No. 11 St. Bonaventure 62
First round: Friday, March 16
- No. 7 Texas A&M 73, No. 10 Providence 69
- No. 2 Purdue 74, No. 15 Cal St. Fullerton 48
- No. 4 Wichita St. 75, No. 13 Marshall 81
- No. 2 Cincinnati 68, No. 15 Georgia St. 53
- No. 2 North Carolina 84, No. 15 Lipscomb 66
- No. 10 Butler 79, No. 7 Arkansas 62
- No. 5 West Virginia 85, No. 12 Murray St. 68
- No. 7 Nevada 87, No. 10 Texas 83
- No. 9 Kansas St. 69, No. 8 Creighton 59
- No. 3 Michigan St. 82, No. 14 Bucknell 78
- No. 1 Xavier 102, No. 16 Texas Southern 83
- No. 4 Auburn 62, No. 13 Charleston 58
- No. 16 UMBC 74, No. 1 Virginia 54
- No. 11 Syracuse 57, No. 6 TCU 52
- No. 9 Florida St. 67, No. 8 Missouri 54
- No. 5 Clemson 79, No. 12 New Mexico St. 68
Second round: Saturday, March 17
- No. 1 Villanova 81, No. 9 Alabama 58
- No. 2 Duke 87, No. 7 Rhode Island 62
- No. 5 Kentucky 95, No. 13 Buffalo 75
- No. 11 Loyola-Chicago 63, No. 3 Tennessee 62
- No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 8 Seton Hall 79
- No. 4 Gonzaga 90, No. 5 Ohio St. 84
- No. 3 Texas Tech 69, No. 6 Florida 66
- No. 3 Michigan 64, No. 6 Houston 63
Second round: Sunday, March 18
- 12:10 p.m. -- No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 10 Butler (CBS)
- Approx. 2:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan St. vs. No. 11 Syracuse (CBS)
- 5:15 p.m. -- No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (CBS)
- 6:10 p.m. -- No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Nevada (TNT)
- 7:10 p.m. -- No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 5 Clemson (TBS)
- Approx. 7:45 p.m. -- No. 9 Kansas St. vs. No. 16 UMBC (truTV)
- Approx. 8:40 p.m. -- No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 9 Florida St. (TNT)
- Approx. 9:40 p.m. -- No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Marshall (TBS)
Sweet 16: Thursday, March 22
- 7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
- 7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
- 9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
- 9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
Sweet 16: Friday, March 23
- 7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
- 7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
- 9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
- 9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24
- 6:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)
- 8:30 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)
Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25
- 2:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)
- 4:55 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)
Final Four: Saturday, March 31
- 6:00 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)
- 8:30 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)
National Championship: Monday, April 2
- 9:00 p.m. -- Final Four winners (TBS)
