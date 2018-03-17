NCAA Tournament TV schedule: March Madness tip times, TV channel info for Saturday, Sunday
Sunday's action will begin at 12:10 p.m. with Butler and Purdue
Thursday and Friday's first round mayhem almost assuredly busted your bracket into pieces, but guess what? March Madness has a way of luring you back in for more. Which is great news, because Sunday's tip times are hot off the press.
You can see when Friday's winners will be playing as they advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament below. As is the case for Saturday, Sunday's action will begin at 12:10 p.m. ET. On Sunday, it will be No. 2 seed Purdue starting off the fun against No. 10 seed Butler.
It's called March Madness for a reason, and we've got you covered with a wall-to-wall guide on how, when and where to watch the 2018 NCAA Tournament on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.
Below you'll find the tip times and announcing assignments for upcoming games For cities/locations for all the games, head on over to the bracket page and get to picking and printing.
All times p.m. and Eastern.
Second Round
SATURDAY
12:10, CBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 9 Alabama (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)
Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Rhode Island (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)
5:15, CBS: No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Buffalo (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lisa Byington)
6:10, TNT: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Loyola Chicago(Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore Ros Gold-Onwude)
7:10, TBS: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Seton Hall (Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)
Approx. 7:45, CBS: No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ohio State (Anderson/Webber/Byington)
Approx. 8:40, TNT: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Florida (Dedes/Smith/Elmore/Gold-Onwude)
Approx. 9:40, TBS: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Houston (Nessler/Lavin/Washburn)
SUNDAY
12:10, CBS: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 10 Butler (Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)
After conc. 1, CBS: No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 11 Syracuse (Eagle, Spanarkel, LaForce)
5:15, CBS: No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)
6:10, TNT: No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Nevada (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl)
7:10, TBS: No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 5 Clemson (Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, John Schriffen)
After conc. 1, truTV: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 16 UMBC (Nantz, Hill, Raftery, Wolfson)
After conc. 1, TNT: No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 9 Florida State (Catalon, Lappas, Erdahl)
After conc. 1, TBS: No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Marshall (Blackburn, Antonelli, Schriffen)
