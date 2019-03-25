NCAA Tournament: UNC's Garrison Brooks breaks tooth in Washington win, leaving Sweet 16 status in limbo

North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks was all smiles after the Tar Heels defeated No. 9 seed Washington 81-59 on Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16. But it was an imperfect smile. That's because, during the game, Brooks took a gruesome elbow to the face from Washington's Noel Dickerson that caused him to lose one tooth and even break another. He also busted up his lip, which required stitches, and went to the dentist afterwards to repair the misaligned teeth.

"Garrison, he'll have to go see the dentist before we leave town to get two teeth straightened out," said UNC coach Roy Williams. "He had some stitches put in, and he came back and played almost the entire second half."

Garrison Brooks lost a tooth, broke a tooth, and got stitches!!!! pic.twitter.com/72LtpdIIWg — The Ringer (@ringer) March 24, 2019

Brooks is one tough cookie, though. Despite suffering the injury midway through the first half, he returned and played a total of 21 minutes, recording five points and five rebounds in the win. He's expected to be available to play when the Tar Heels take on No. 5 seed Auburn on Friday evening at 7:29 p.m. ET in the Sweet 16.